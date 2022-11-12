Categories
Women’s pursuit team wins World Cup gold in Norway, Dubreuil takes 500 silver


By Canadian Press

Nov 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM

STAVANGER, Norway — Canada won gold in the women’s team pursuit and silver in the men’s 500 metres Saturday on the second day of the season-opening speedskating World Cup stop.

Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais combined to win the team pursuit in three minutes 1.81 seconds.

The Netherlands took silver and Japan earned bronze.

Weidemann and Blondin, both from Ottawa, and Maltais of Saguenay, Que., have dominated the event recently, winning the team pursuit at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February and claiming three gold medals last World Cup season.





