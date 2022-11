HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i’s women’s tennis team’s second day of the Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational was canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday morning.

Heavy rains poured down at the UH Tennis Complex on Saturday. Hawai’i, the Air Force Academy and Hawai’i Pacific will conclude the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9:00 a.m. HT.

