Yellowstone Roundup: Wes Bentley

What can we expect to happen to — or be caused by — Jamie Dutton during Season 5 of the Paramount Network series?

In our Season 4 Finale episode recap for Yellowstone, we noted the potent emotional impact of the scene where the hopelessly conflicted Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) was forced to kill his biological father, the beguilingly conniving Garrett Randall. It ranked as one of the most affecting moments so far in the entire series, in large part because actor Will Patton’s “multifaceted portrayal of Garrett has proven to be a mesmerizing mix of insidiously vengeful manipulation and twisted paternal affection. Never thought we’d be saying this, but Patton actually had us feeling a bit sorry for Garrett during the minutes leading to his death at Jamie’s hand, in a scene that echoed the ending of, believe it or not, Of Mice and Men.”

But it didn’t end there. Wes Bentley worked his own sort sympathy-engaging magic both here and in a later scene, where Jamie was entrapped by Beth (Kelly Reilly), his adopted sister — who, not incidentally, had blackmailed Jamie into committing patricide in the first place. Beth took an incriminating photo just as Jamie was disposing of Garrett’s body — in Wyoming, of course, because in the world according to Yellowstone, that’s where all incriminating corpses are stashed — thereby ensuring her complete control of him. Maybe Jamie had it coming. But it was difficult not to feel a fair amount of pity for the poor guy.

So how will all of this affect Jamie’s interactions with Beth — and with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his adopted father, who now holds the office of governor? We asked Bentley about that during the “virtual junket” recently hosted by Paramount Network.

