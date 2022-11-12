Yellowstone season 5: Thomas Rainwater star teases major betrayal

While she was originally hired to make things better for the Broken Rock Reservation, it’s possible she could switch sides.

The reservation was one of the many people that wanted a piece of John’s ranch, after appointing Rainwater as leader he wanted to reclaim their land and legacy.

However, John turned down the new developments because the ranch had been in his lineage for six generations.

Angela could notice the way Rainwater wanted to weaponize her and completely turn her back on him to work for John.

Yellowstone season 5 will premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13 and will premiere the following Monday on Paramount+ in the UK.