Yellowstone Soundtracks for All Seasons & Episodes (Song List)

Music is the bringer of soul and character as it encapsulates the essence of the plot, giving the Yellowstone series more depth and personality.

The Yellowstone series theme song, titled “Yellowstone,” was composed and directed by world-famous actor/songwriter Bryan Tyler. He also contributed other dramatic and epic soundtracks to the series aside from the theme.

The main theme song of Yellowstone utilizes only instruments with no lyrics, and unlike the typical build-up of an epic instrumental piece, it is mellow, and the succession of beats is constant, giving the Yellowstone series a much more mysterious and exhilarating feel to it.

Many episodes also feature songs written and sung by Yellowstone actors such as Ryan Bingham, Tim McGraw, and Kevin Costner. An impressive 14 songs by Ryan Bingham have been in the series so far.

Click to see which Yellowstone featured songs were by Ryan Bingham and Kevin Costner.

We’ve listed every soundtrack from Yellowstone and songs from each episode in seasons 1-4. You can find the full Spotify playlist at the end of this guide.

Yellowstone Season 1 Soundtrack

Yellowstone season one includes music from famous and talented songwriters and composers such as Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Brad Hatfield, Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and author Mary Gauthier, and other prominent artists and music bands.

Episode 1 – Daybreak

“Save Your Soul” (Radio Version) – Joey Stylez featuring Black*kiss

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

“Judith” – A Perfect Circle

“On the River” – Whiskey Myers

“Tumbleweed” – Puscifer

“Ashokan Farewell” – Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

“Trouble About My Soul” – The Trishas

Episode 2 – Kill the Messenger

“Thunder Kiss ‘65” – White Zombie

“Song 2” – Blur

“Bad News” – Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

“Goodbye Yesterday” – Shaver

Episode 3 – No Good Horses

“Howlin at the Moon” – Bad Flamingo

“Got Me in a Bind” – Rusty Tinder

“The Humbling River” – Puscifer

Episode 4 – The Long Black Train

“Sunrise” – Ryan Bingham

“After Hours” – Brad Hatfield

“Frogman” – Whiskey Myers

“Keep the Wolves Away” – Uncle Lucius

“Stone” – Whiskey Myers

Episode 5 – Coming Home

“Bar, Guitar and Honky Tonk Crowd” – Whiskey Myers

“Have A Cava” – Jason Rebello

“I Wish I Was” – Maren Morris

“All Choked Up Again” – Ryan Bingham

“Morning” – William Wild

“Sunrise” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 6 – The Remembering

“Claudia’s Theme” (Version Eight) – Lennie Niehaus and Clint Eastwood

“Uneasy Moments” – Jason Rebello

“Other Waltz” – Jason Rebello

“What Was Lost” – Jason Rebello

“Forgiveness Don’t Grow on Trees” – Bad Flamingo

Episode 7 – A Monster Is Among Us

“Little Drummer Boy” – Emmylou Harris

“Without Your Love” – Chris Stapleton

“Wolves” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 8 – The Unravelling: Pt. 1

“Green Valley” – Puscifer

“Baby I Lost My Way, (But I’m Going Home)” – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“Broken Window Serenade” – Whiskey Myers

“Grand Canyon” – Puscifer

Episode 9 – The Unravelling: Pt. 2

“Late Night Mellow” – Jason Rebello

“I’d Die Without You” – P.M. Dawn

“Lord Knows I Tried” – Bad Flamingo

“Me and the Whiskey” – Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“Mercy Now” – Mary Gauthier

Yellowstone Season 2 Soundtrack

In season 2, composers Ryan Bingham and American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton grace this season with one of their most prominent soundtracks that embody this season’s drama and plot.

Bingham is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, and Grammy and Academy-award winner. While Stapleton is a Billboard Music and Country Music Association awardee.

Episode 1 – A Thundering

“What Comes Naturally” – Blackberry Smoke

“My Diamond Is Too Rough” – Ryan Bingham

“Conquer” – Kind

“Ain’t Much Left of Me” – Blackberry Smoke

“Mud” – Whiskey Myers

“Long Hot Summer Day” – Turnpike Troubadours

“Workin’ Overtime” – Lainey Wilson

Episode 2 – New Beginnings

“Breakdown in G Major” – Eliot Bronson

“Bread & Water” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 3 – The Reek of Desperation

“Here & Gone” – Mississippi Twilight

“Montana Melody” – LeGrande Harvey

“Fire” – Bad Flamingo

“Up to No Good Livin’” – Chris Stapleton

“Train Rollin’” – Blackberry Smoke

“Whiskey and You” – Chris Stapleton

Episode 4 – Only Devils Left

“Johnny Cash (Man in Black)” – Badd Wolf

“Last of My Kind” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Episode 5 – Touching Your Enemy

“Nose on the Grindstone” (Our Vinyl Sessions) – Tyler Childers, OurVinyl

“S.O.B.” – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“Never Be Ourselves” – Savannah Conley

“Reaper” – Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

“Good One Comin’ on” – Blackberry Smoke

“Scare the Devil Outta You” (Bonus Track) – Blackberry Smoke

“Welcome ‘Round Here” – The Marcus King Band

“Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost” – Blackberry Smoke

“Drank Like Hank” – Brothers Osborne

“Prayers” – Pete Sands

Episode 6 – Blood the Boy

“Pearl Snaps” – Jason Boland & The Stragglers

“Start To Go” – Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real

“Deep Down in the South” – Whiskey Myers

“Waiting for the Thunder” – Blackberry Smoke

“Headstone” – Whiskey Myers

“Take This Heart of Gold” – Mandolin Orange

“All I Know” – William Prince

“The Killer” – Kevin Costner & Modern West, Jaida Dreyer

Episode 7 – Resurrection Day

“Outlaw Shit” – Waylon Jennings, The .357’s

“I Hurt Too” – Katie Herzig

“Lucky Seven” – Blackberry Smoke

“Slow Burn” – Kacey Musgraves

“White Trash Story” – Casey Donahew

“Evening Blues” – William Wild

“Heaven’s Gate” (from “Tales of Yellowstone”) – Kevin Costner & Modern West, Lily Costner

“Old Man” – Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

Episode 8 – Behind Us Only Grey

“Alabama Pines” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“Broken Rock Freestyle” – MC RedCloud

“Broken Rock Freestyle Beat” – Plan B Strik9

“Save Your Soul” (Radio Version) – Joey Stylez featuring Black*kiss

“Warpath” – Drezus

“Repulsion” – APM Music

“Axe” – The Steel Woods

Episode 9 – Enemies by Monday

“Orange Bus” – Brock Tyler

“Love Someone” – Honey County

“Under Your Influence” – Honey County featuring Spencer Crandall

“That Would Be Alright” – Lincoln Grounds and Thomm Jutz

“Dreams and Gasoline” – Rob Baird

“Fast Stack” – William Wild

“You Can’t Bring Me Down” – Suicidal Tendencies

Episode 10 – Sins of the Father

“Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore” – Chris Stapleton

“Black Metal Recruitment Vox Full Mix” – Signature Tracks

“The Weary Kind” – Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 3 Soundtrack

This season’s music and soundtrack include none other than the main protagonist of the show Kevin Costner and his band “Kevin Costner & Modern West”, and among promising composers, Grammy awardee singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson.

Episode 1 – You’re the Indian Now

“Dark Thoughts Ride” – Kevin Costner & Modern West

“Mamma Song” – Cody Jinks

“Cigarette” – Honey County

“Good Corn Liquor” – The SteelDrivers

“Caroline” – Colter Wall, Belle Plaine

Episode 2 – Freight Trains and Monsters

“Sleeping Dogs” – Blackberry Smoke

“Party Like You” – The Cadillac Three

“Lady May” – Tyler Childers

“Condemned” – Zach Bryan

Episode 3 – An Acceptable Surrender

“What Cowboys Do” – Casey Donahew

“Revolution” – Red Shahan

“The Mercury” – Turnpike Troubadours

“Me and Jack” – Jon Pardi

“Where Do You Want It” – Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

“Gasoline” – Whiskey Myers

“Mine” – Esterly, Kendell Marvel

Episode 4 – Going Back to Cali

“We Don’t Run” – Kevin Costner & Modern West

“Ain’t Too Worried” – Bad Flamingo

“Life of Sin” – Sturgill Simpson

“Butter” – Bad Flamingo

“Dead Men Tell No Tales” – Motorhead

Episode 5 – Cowboys and Dreamers

“Long White Line” – Sturgill Simpson

“Drunken Poet’s Dream” – Hayes Carll

Episode 6 – All for Nothings

“Straight Up Sideways” – Lainey Wilson

“Episode 3: Finale, Pt. 1 (Origins, Villains, & the Like” – Jomo and the Possum Posse

“Kmag Yoyo” – Hayes Carll

Episode 7 – The Beating

“The Valley” – Charley Crockett

“Turtles All the Way Down” – Sturgill Simpson

“Born Again” – Tyler Childers

“Walkin’ Out The Door” – APM Music

Episode 8 – I Killed a Man Today

“Me My Bottle and Nothing but Time” – Gethen Jenkins

“Tell My Mother I Miss Her So” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 9 – Meaner Than Evil

“Snake Eyes” – Ryan Bingham

“This Way of Life” – Garrett Bradford

“You Won’t See It Coming” – Kevin Costner & Modern West

Episode 10 – The World Is Purple

“Ain’t Gonna Drown” – Elle King

“Dead Man’s Curve” – Brothers Osborne

“Small Town Girl” – Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone Season 4 Soundtrack

Some featured soundtracks from the fourth season are the American musician and nominated Grammy awardee song of the year Hailey Whitters.

Moreover, American singer as well as Billboard Music awardee Tim McGraw, and other amazing composers ended the season with spectacular music.

Episode 1 – Half The Money

“Black Sheep” – Hailey Whitters

“Goodbye” – TVA

“Plain to See Plainsman” – Colter Wall

Episode 2 – Phantom Pain

“Hey Delilah” – Blackberry Smoke

“Thoughts Fly Free” – J.A. Maxwell-Saunders

“Deeper in the Woods” – Ross Shifflett

“The Other Side” – Ryan Bingham

“Wishing Well” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 3 – All I See Is You

“Sleeping on the Blacktop” – Colter Wall

“Ain’t Got Much” – Ross Shifflett

“Blind Lover” – The Steel Woods

“Come On Over” – Pink Shark Music

“Together With Family” – MIBE

“Cherie” – Thomm Jutz and Peter Cronin

“All I See Is You” – Shane Smith and the Saints

“Caravan of Fools” – John Prine

Episode 4 – Winning or Learning

“All I See Is You” – Shane Smith and the Saints

“Lana” – Bill Anschell

“The Low Road” – Shooter Jennings

“Hands on the Wheel” – Willie Nelson

Episode 5 – Under a Blanket of Red

“Brother” – Jo Brings Plenty

“Cowpoke” – Colter Wall

“All Over The Road” – Blackberry Smoke

“Flying Or Crying” – Zach Bryan

Episode 6 – I Want To Be Him

“West Texas in My Eye” – The Panhandlers

“Bottle in My Hand” – Gethen Jenkins

“Take It Easy Mama” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 7 – Keep the Wolves Close

“The Cowboy In Me” – Tim McGraw

“Don’t Come A Lookin’” – Jackson Dean

“Only Memories” – Bill Morgan

“The Poet” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 8 – No Kindness for the Coward

“Hurt So Bad” – Jaime Wyatt

“Cover Me Up” – Jason Isbell

Episode 9 – No Such Thing As Fair

“Chess” – Honey Country

“Javalena” – Red Shahan

“Dear Rodeo” – Cody Johnson

“Break My Heart Sweetly” – John Moreland

“Restless Ways” – Gethen Jenkins

“Hallelujah” – Ryan Bingham

Episode 10 – Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops

“To Keep From Being Found” – Hayes Carll

“Beat Me Down” – Wade Bowen

“The Light” – Tanner Usrey

“Peace in the Pines” – Kolton Moore and The Clever Few

