Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Realized Rip Was A Heartthrob After A Strange Grocery Store Encounter – Looper

Cole Hauser, who told Looper fans can expect plenty more of the same from Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) on the show’s fifth season, shared the amusing anecdote in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. He said he didn’t think of Rip Wheeler in sex idol terms until one of the show’s early fans brought him up to speed. “When did I realize?” Hauser shared. “I think when this old lady grabbed my a** in Whole Foods.”

Hauser seems to have taken the encounter in good stride, adding: “She goes, ‘Are you Rip?’ And she goosed me! I was like, ‘Holy s***, what are you doing? You’re like my mother’s age.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t give a f***.’ I was like, ‘OK, fair play.'” Then, when he told his actual mother about the incident, he said she shared some simple, but pertinent advice: “Get used to it.”

However, Hauser didn’t mention whether goosings have become a regular occurrence as “Yellowstone” has continued to grow in popularity.