10 Actors Who Hated Playing Their Movie Characters

It is not unusual for an actor to be cast for a role only to later hate playing their character. It is typical for an actor to hate the character they played later on in life. An actor’s hatred of a former role can become so deep that they can no longer bare to watch the film again.





Often times there are other factors at play that lead up to an actor hating the character they are cast for. It may not be the character itself but rather the writing or the production team they must work alongside.

10/10 Robert Pattinson As Edward Cullen

Twilight (2008)

Robert Pattinson did not surprise fans when he confessed to hating his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. The role helped make him more well-known as an actor and introduced him to stardom, but that was not enough for Robert. His hatred of Edward Cullen led to the actor almost being fired from the first film.

Robert Pattinson was cast as Edward Cullen when he was 21 years old. At that age, Robert felt as though he should try and make the film a bit artier. Robert’s attempt to make Twilight artsier led to the creators of the film feeling that his portrayal of Edward Cullen was “too emo” for their liking.

9/10 Halle Berry As Catwoman

Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry is well known for her infamous role as Catwoman. After the release of Catwoman in 2004, the film became an immediate flop. Despite Halle Berry giving her performance her all, she couldn’t help but feel guilty about the film’s final result.

She received harsh criticism from fans and movie critics alike. Halle Berry was aware that there were problems with the production, but there was nothing she could do about it. Catwoman received lots of negativity, so Halle Berry became disappointed with the film and her role as Catwoman.

8/10 Alec Guinness As Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars has become such a successful franchise, making it hard to believe that an actor hated one of their roles. Nonetheless, Alec Guinness did not just hate his role as Obi-Wan; he despised it. As the films became popular, he was quickly disgusted by the fans’ obsession with the films.

Alec Guinness was not a fan of science fiction, which he made known to many people. He considered the dialogue in the Star Wars film to be “fairy-tale rubbish.” What hurts the most for Guinness was how he had spent years building his career only for them to be brushed aside by the success of his role in Star Wars.

7/10 Tyler Perry As Madea

It was surprising news when Tyler Perry confessed his hatred toward his role as Madea. Tyler Perry created Madea after watching Eddie Murphy’s success with Nutty Professor. However, Tyler Perry never once thought Madea would become a $2 billion franchise. Tyler Perry did not just hate the character but hated the process of becoming the character as well.

At the end of it all, Tyler Perry believed Madea was too painful to portray. He has explained in numerous interviews just how painful it was speaking in a high-pitched voice, wearing the fat suit, and all the makeup needed to become Madea. The pain made Madea’s character less fun to portray than she was originally meant to be.

6/10 Brad Pitt As Achilles

Troy (2004)

Brad Pitt left another movie which gave him no choice but to accept a role in Troy. He opened up in interviews describing both the film and his character, Achilles, to be rather painful. Looking back only shows the mistakes made in his performance.

While his performance as Achilles in Troy was seen by viewers as one of his bests, Brad Pitt had to disagree. He was not excited to be in Troy, so he saw his performance as underwhelming and mediocre. There was no depth to his character, and the movie was not told in a way Brad Pitt agreed with.

5/10 Michelle Pfeiffer As Stephanie

Grease 2 (1982)

Michelle Pfeiffer not only hated her role in Grease 2 but could not believe how absolutely horrible the finished product was. She sees her acting in Grease 2 as an “embarrassing career blip.” Michelle Pfeiffer hated being in the spotlight as well.

Grease was a successful movie, so fans hyped up Grease 2 before the movie was even released. In turn, Pfeiffer often found paparazzi groups waiting for her outside of her hotels. To make matters worse, the movie became a flop after its release. Michelle Pfeiffer hated Grease 2, and after its flop, she found herself loathing the film.

4/10 Kate Winslet As Rose

Titanic (1997)

Kate Winslet is well known for her role as Rose in Titanic. However, Kate believes it to be one of her worst performances. She is unable to rewatch Titanic without harshly criticizing her acting. There is one memorable scene that Kate hates the most, as it still haunts her years later.

The portrait scene may be one of the most iconic scenes in Titanic. The portrait was real, Kate’s nudity was real, and every aspect of that scene was real, which explains why it haunted the actor for all those years. Fans asking for her autograph on the portrait only adds to Kate’s uncomfortableness of that scene.

3/10 George Clooney As Bruce Wayne/Batman

Batman And Robin (1997)

George Clooney holds nothing back when explaining his hatred for his role in Batman and Robin. Not only did he hold hate for his role as Batman, but he hated the movie just as much. The film’s flop only led to Clooney hating his character all the more.

Most of the dialogue throughout Batman and Robin was looped, which Clooney believes is the reason for the movie’s flop and his poor performance. Despite Batman and Robin being a Batman movie, George Clooney felt he was limited, as the film had little to no interest in Batman himself.

2/10 Jamie Dornan As Christian Grey

Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)

Jamie Dornan felt all around uncomfortable when it came to discussing the film Fifty Shades of Grey. The movie was already being critiqued before filming started. This only added fuel to Jamie’s hatred as he was reluctant to play the role of Christian Grey in the first place. At first, Charlie Hunnam was cast as Mr. Grey, and Jamie was relieved. His relief lasted for a moment as Charlie dropped the role, which left Jamie Dornan to take his place.

Playing Christian Grey was difficult as critics and other viewers often bashed him. Jamie Dornan might not have enjoyed his role as Mr. Grey, but he does not regret being part of a franchise that opened up more opportunities within his career.

1/10 Ryan Reynolds As Green Lantern

Green Lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds never hid the fact that he hated both his role as Green Lantern and the overall movie. He hated the movie so much that he later called out the poor CGI effects during his performance in Deadpool. The Green Lantern is an iconic DC superhero, yet the movie flopped after its release.

Ryan Reynolds’s hatred for this film prevented him from viewing the finished product. It was about a decade later that he finally decided to watch Green Lantern, where we posted to Twitter to poke more fun at his performance and the movie.

