10 Best Animal Movies With Happy Endings

Animal movies don’t always end in the happiest of ways. In fact, some animal-based films can be sad with a happy ending, or they can be happy with sad endings. The films audiences seem to enjoy the most are movies that tug at their hearts but end on a joyful, happy note.





Movies fans know they have sat through a happy ending when they can stand from a movie with a smile on their face. Characters in animal-based movies go forth on their adventures where they tackle difficult obstacles. They challenge themselves and prove their worth, all while bringing joy to the viewers.

10/10 Homeward Bound Is An Arduous Live-Action Animal Journey

Homeward Bound plays with the emotions of viewers. There are many heart-wrenching scenes that lead the audience to a joyful closing of the film. Homeward Bound is a story about two dogs, Chance and Shadow, and a cat named Sassy, who set out on an adventure to find their family’s new home.

The lead-up to the ending has viewers believing that not all the family’s beloved pets made it to their new home safely. The end scene reveals Shadow running up over the hill to his favorite human. Viewers can expect to be crying tears of joy the moment Shadow appears on the screen.

9/10 The Secret Life Of Pets Is A Mostly Giddy Experience Until It Isn’t

The Secret Life of Pets gives the audience a look inside their pet’s life. It all seems good and fine for Max, until his owner, Katie, returned home with another dog named Duke. Duke takes Max’s once-perfect life and wreaks havoc on it. All of Duke’s poor choices lead to the duo being chased down by animal control officers.

This adventure leads to Max and Duke fighting for their lives. They become trapped, but with help of some of their newfound friends, they are able to be rescued from the water and safely returned home. The Secret Life of Pets ends on a happy note as the pets return home and a stray bunny, Snowball, gets adopted.

8/10 Beethoven Tugs At The Heartstrings

Beethoven is an animal movie classic. It is only fitting as it is a classic story where a family adopts what they believe to be an adorable St. Bernard puppy. The father of the family, George Newton, is unsure of the dog and decides that he wants nothing to do with it. Their vet, Dr. Varnick, tricks George into handing Beethoven to him.

The trick worked, but George quickly realized his own feelings toward Beethoven. This realization leads George to become a hero after rescuing the animals Dr. Varnick had captured. The film closes on an adorably happy note as the family says goodnight to Beethoven and the group of dogs they had rescued.

7/10 Balto Is A Heartbreaking Adventure, But It’s Not All Bad

The film Balto was based on a true story, and the film did not disappoint. The film, of course, gave its own spin to the story. A contagious and deadly disease is spreading through Nome, Alaska. To make matters worse, the village is all out of medicine. A team of dogs leads a slay to a nearby town in an attempt to bring back the medicine.

When the first team doesn’t return, the second team, which Balto is on, sets out on their rescue mission. On the return route, Balto is the lead and proves himself as he successfully brings home the medicine. Balto and the sled team are deemed heroes and loved by the whole village.

6/10 Cats & Dogs Is An Animal Spy Flick

Cat owners believe most cats are plotting against humans. In the film Cats & Dogs, the cats are plotting against humans and trying to take over the world. Thankfully Dogs, human’s best friends, leap into action to stop the Cats from taking over.

Humans have been aware of the secret war had been going on between the cats and dogs in their neighborhood. Cats & Dogs ends on a happy yet questionable ending. The dog army has successfully taken care of the villainous cat leader. The happy ending left viewers with laughter and smiles.

5/10 Finding Nemo Is The Gold Standard Of Sad Animal Films

Finding Nemo beings on a sad note as Marlin loses his son to a scuba diver. Nemo is then taken to a dentist’s office, where he is showcased with other sea creatures. Marlin quickly sets out on an adventure to save Nemo. Marlin will stop at nothing until his son is home safe.

Marlin travels across the mysterious wonders of the ocean to rescue Nemo. Along the way, he meets some helpful friends that point him in the right direction. The movie ends on a happy note as Marlin was able to find Nemo and bring him back home.

4/10 Mr. Popper’s Penguins Is Much More Than Jim Carrey Hanging With Penguins

Tom Popper was a rather unhappy businessman who spent little to no time with his family. After he receives a surprise gift from his own father, the life he once led begins to change. Tom Popper is gifted six penguins. His original plan was to give the penguins to a zoo, but after his children fall in love with the penguins, Tom Popper has a change of heart.

Tom brings his family together and sets off on an adventure to save the penguins. Once the rescue is complete, they bring the penguins back home to Antarctica. Not only are the penguins reunited with their family, but Tom Popper was able to reunite with his family, creating a beautiful happy ending.

3/10 Happy Feet Is An Ecologically Minded Adventure

Happy Feet is one of the most family-friendly movies as it is full of comedy and music. The film teaches a few lessons as it leads viewers to its happy ending. Happy Feet ends on a happy note, filled with singing and dancing.

Mumble becomes the hero and is finally accepted by his own colony. Not only has he been deemed the hero, but he successfully taught his colony to dance and has restored their fish supply. Gloria and Mumble find love and become forever mates. Their marriage leads to all penguins coming together at the end to celebrate.

2/10 Dr. Dolittle Speaks To Animals, And The Heart

Dr. Dolittle gets taken to the next level when he discovered that he had the ability to speak with animals. This new ability creates some major issues for Dr. Dolittle. He had colleagues begin to suspect that he was going mad, and their clinic was in the process of being bought out.

The events of the film lead viewers to a happy ending. Dr. Dolittle embraces his gift of speaking to animals and declines to sell the clinic. He takes time to reconnect with his family, creating a deeper bond with his daughter. Dr. Doolittle also adopts a dog, and his daughter’s swan leg hatches into an alligator.

1/10 Lady And The Tramp Is A Disney Classic

Lady and the Tramp follows the story of two dogs. Lady lives a rather pampered lifestyle with her owners. Tramp, on the other hand, has made the streets his home. Lady’s luxurious life quickly slips away from her after her owners have a baby, and she soon enough finds herself lost on the streets.

Tramp comes along and turns into Lady’s savior. He introduces her to a life of free will and adventure, which was something she did not experience before. Lady and the Tramp ends on a happy note as Lady finds her way back home, now accompanied by Tramp, who is welcomed into their family.

