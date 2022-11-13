10 Greatest Adventure Movies Of All Time

The adventure genre has created some of the greatest and most beloved stories in cinema and many iconic heroes. The adventure genre has many appeals to fans, ranging from the beautiful scenery often used to the mythological aspects of the story. These films have all endured in the hearts and minds of audiences for years, thanks to their dynamic storytelling and characters.





The adventure genre has proven so lastingly popular that many of its films have received reboots and sequels, with others set to in coming years. Because of the tendency of adventure stories to take place in the past or new and unique worlds, the stories are timeless for fans. Especially well-suited when accompanied by some good action sequences, adventure has unending potential for great stories.

10/10 Jason And The Argonauts Was An Epic Retelling Of The Greek Myth

Jason and the Argonauts follows a Greek king and the crew of his ship, the Argo, as they set out to sea tasked with retrieving the Golden Fleece. Along their long and trying journey, the crew battles monsters and weapons of the gods and overcome great perils in their path.

As Jason and his crew draw nearer to the Golden Fleece, they are guided by the Greek Goddess Hera, who can help them five times. When Jason finally reaches the island nation of Colchis, he is betrayed and must do battle one last time to bring the treasure home to his people.

9/10 National Treasure Gave A Great New Spin To The Heist Movie

Disney’s National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage, saw Benjamin Gates leading an expedition to recover an ancient treasure of the Freemasons. When his search leads him to the revelation that the American Declaration of Independence is the next clue, he wants to stop there.

However, Ben’s treasure-hunting partners are too invested and plot to steal the sacred founding document. Ben and his friend, Riley, team up to steal the document before the others, trusting that the Declaration would be in safer hands with him. But along the way, his plans go awry.

8/10 The Man Who Would Be King Sent Conmen On An Epic Journey

Based on the Rudyard Kipling story, The Man Who Would Be King (starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine) sees two conmen in their biggest plot yet. The two former British soldiers, now making a living in colonial India, set out for a remote land where they hope to become imposter kings.

Once there, they successfully unite the warring peoples, and one of them accidentally creates the impression he is the son of a god. As Peachy (Caine) desperately wants to make off with the loot, Daniel (Connery) starts to convince himself of his own lie.

7/10 Stand By Me Was A Coming-Of-Age Story Wrapped In Adventure

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s book, Stand By Me saw four friends set out into the wilderness around their small town in search of a dead body. Along the way, each of the boys must deal with his own personal issues as they bond with one another in their perils.

When a dangerous local man, Ace, finds out about the body, he and his friends also go out on a search, eventually butting heads with the boys. The journey serves as a great coming-of-age story of small-town adventurism and sees the four boys forever changed by their experience.

6/10 The Mummy Brought An Ancient Terror To Egypt

The 1999 adaptation of the Universal Monsters franchise, The Mummy, had a group of treasure hunters venture out into the Egyptian desert in search of a lost city. As they delve deeper into the city’s tombs, they accidentally unleash the cursed remains of an ancient priest, Imhotep.

With Imhotep freed and resurgent in strength, he brings with him the classic ten plagues that befell Egypt during the days of the pharaohs. Not only is the first film excellent, but its complementary sequel, The Mummy Returns, is every bit as fun and concludes the story of Imhotep.

5/10 Pirates Of The Caribbean Was Non-Stop Swashbuckling Fun

Inspired by the Disney theme park ride, Pirates of the Caribbean is beloved by fans everywhere for several reasons. Johnny Depp’s enduringly iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, an incredible soundtrack, and the broad range of setting all make Pirates of the Caribbean non-stop fun.

While the entire film series is great, Curse of the Black Pearl remains the height of the franchise. The film saw young blacksmith Will Turner enlist the help of Sparrow to rescue his beloved Elizabeth Swan from the clutches of pirates led by the nefarious Barbossa.

4/10 The Goonies Was Peak Childhood Adventurism

Chris Columbus’ and Richard Donner’s iconic adventure movie, The Goonies, saw a group of kids desperately trying to find the lost treasure of the pirate One-Eyed Willy. With their family home at risk of foreclosure, they make off toward an old shack, where they believe they’ll find their way.

But when they arrive, they find it occupied by the crime family, the Fratellis, recently escaped convicts holed up away from the police. When some of the kids get through the tunnels below, the Fratellis join the hunt, pursuing the kids and treasure alike.

3/10 The Princess Bride Is The Perfect Romantic Adventure

The film adaptation of the novel by William Goldman, The Princess Bride, begins with a love story between the young farm boy Westley and the princess Buttercup. When Wesley leaves to join the Dread Pirate Roberts, Buttercup believes him dead and is set to marry a prince.

But when a crew of criminals kidnaps Buttercup, hoping to hold her to ransom, Westley — now the Dread Pirate Roberts — comes to the rescue. However, they are pursued by the prince, keen on recovering his bride and killing the rival for her affection and new friends.

2/10 The Lord Of The Rings Is An Epic Combination Of Adventure & Fantasy

The work of J. R. R. Tolkien brought to life, The Lord of the Rings, has maintained its spot as one of the greatest trilogies of all time. With The Two Towers being the series’ strongest entry, it followed the broken Fellowship on their numerous quests and battles across Middle-Earth.

The travels of Tolkien’s heroic characters as they mean to destroy the One Ring of Sauron makes for one of the most epic stories in all fiction. With Aragorn seeking a return to the throne of Gondor, Frodo and Sam carrying the ring, and Merry and Pippin traveling with Treebeard, the Fellowship has a grand adventure.

1/10 Indiana Jones Defines The Adventure Genre

The brainchild of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark, introduced the world to the archeological hero Indiana Jones. When the hero goes to visit an old flame looking for an important artifact, he becomes locked into a mission against the Nazis to find the Ark of the Covenant.

The 1930s setting, ancient mythological artifacts at stake, and Harrison Ford’s portrayal make this the greatest adventure film series of all time. And, as great as the first film was, The Last Crusade remains the high point of the franchise, introducing fans to Indiana’s father, Henry Jones Sr., in a quest for the Holy Grail.

