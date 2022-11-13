20 highest-grossing movies of 2022 (so far)

Best movies of 2022

(USAT photo)

How many of the most-popular movies of 2022 did you end up seeing? The end of the year is right around the corner and you might be running out of time.First things first, find out which films were the top-20 grossing movies at the box office from around the world over the past year thanks to List Wire below:

20. “The Lost City”

(The Lost City)

Worldwide box office: $190,844,029

19. “DC League of Super-Pets”

(DC League of Super-Pets)

Worldwide box office: $203,753,088

18. “Smile”

(Smile)

Worldwide box office: $204,246,517

17. “Nice View”

(Nice View)

Worldwide box office: $211,019,042

16. “Too Cool to Kill”

(Too Cool to Kill)

Worldwide box office: $217,254,604

15. ” Lightyear”

(Lightyear)

Worldwide box office: $226,425,420

14. “Bullet Train”

(Bullet Train)

Worldwide box office: $239,268,602

13. “The Bad Guys”

(The Bad Guys)

Worldwide box office: $250,116,788

12. “Elvis”

(Elvis)

Worldwide box office: $286,040,048

11. “Black Adam”

(Black Adam)

Worldwide box office: $329,973,000

10. “Uncharted”

(Uncharted)

Worldwide box office: $401,748,820

9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

(Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Worldwide box office: $402,656,846

8. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

(Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)

Worldwide box office: $405,161,334

7. “Water Gate Bridge”

(Water Gate Bridge)

Worldwide box office: $626,571,697

6. “Thor: Love and Thunder”

(Thor: Love and Thunder)

Worldwide box office: $760,916,384

5. “The Batman”

(The Batman)

Worldwide box office: $770,836,163

4. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

(Minions: The Rise of Gru)

Worldwide box office: $936,612,010

3. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

(Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Worldwide box office: $955,775,804

2. “Jurassic World: Dominion”

(Jurassic World: Dominion)

Worldwide box office: $1,001,136,080

1. “Top Gun: Maverick”

(Top Gun: Maverick)

Worldwide box office: $1,486,657,763

Story originally appeared on List Wire