Categories
Life Style

6 Reasons Tracking Your Partner’s Location 24/7 Is Bad For You — And Your Relationship


My husband and I have been happily married for decades. We’ve always respected each other’s boundaries and privacy. We don’t track each other’s phones.

One day last month, I wished we did. My husband is losing his hearing in one ear, and he can’t hear the ding of a text. (Or he may just ignore it).

I wanted to know when he’d be home. I was going to be in a meeting when my daughter dropped by to pick something up. 

I texted him. No answer.

I texted her, letting her know where the item was. I texted my husband again. Still no reply. 

He wasn’t with another woman. He wasn’t betting on the races. He wasn’t even watching football. 

He was playing Pokemon Go, five minutes from the house. 

RELATED: 8 Communication Skills That All Happily Married Couples Know

My meeting began. My daughter arrived. She searched but couldn’t find the item. So she left without it.

Five minutes afterwards, my husband came home. Over dinner, I let him know that we wouldn’t have an issue had he just let me know he was on his way home, in the sassiest tone I could get out.

If one of us had known how close he was, it would have streamlined everything. This would be a normal reason to track your significant other’s phone, right?





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: