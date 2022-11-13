9 Movies That Directors Refuse To Watch (& Why)

Leading up to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been doing the press junket rounds, and being the fastidious filmmaker he’s known to be, he recently criticized how Marvel and DC characters are written. The filmmaker commented, “It doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t.”





It’s rare for a director to comment negatively about another director’s movie, but Cameron is wise enough and knows better than to name names. However, it has been known to happen, and some directors have outright refused to watch other directors’ movies for specific reasons. And, sometimes, directors will even refuse to watch their own movies.

Edgar Wright – Ant-Man (2015)

Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright revealed that he hasn’t seen Ant-Man, and that’s probably the case for Ant-Man and the Wasp, too. The filmmaker was originally attached to direct the 2015 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but Wright parted ways with the project after creative differences with Disney. Wright revealed that he decided not to watch Ant-Man and revealed a hilarious run-in with it on a plane.

The filmmaker noted, “I decided not to watch it so I would never have to tell people what I thought of it. That said, once I was on a plane and a guy next to me was watching it and that was a bit awkward.” It’s unfortunate that Wright feels that way given that Ant-Man still uses his ideas, and the filmmaker still has a writing credit on the release.

Orson Welles – Rebel Without A Cause (1955)

Filmmaker Nicholas Ray was looked at as Orson Welles’ “disciple,” as his late 40s and early 50s movies bore so much influence of the Citizen Kane director. However, Welles never appreciated the label that film critics gave Ray, and that’s especially the case when it comes to Ray’s masterpiece, Rebel Without a Cause.

The movie is an all-time classic, but without giving much of a review, Welles simply recalled, “I left the cinema after four reels of Rebel Without a Cause. I get angry just thinking about that film” (via Welles Net). His hatred for the film might have something to do with the fact that the drag racing movie was released a month after James Dean died in a car crash, or it could simply be because Welles was famously stubborn. Either way, he missed out by not watching the film’s remaining six reels.

David Fincher – Alien 3: The Assembly Cut (2003)

Alien 3 didn’t exactly get the critical acclaim the first two movies in the franchise did, and it was a product of major studio interference. Even director David Fincher admitted he hates the film. However, 11 years after the film’s theatrical release, the studio released The Assembly Cut, which received a much warmer reception and is much closer to Fincher’s original vision.

But that doesn’t seem to matter to the celebrated thriller director, as Fincher refuses to watch The Assembly Cut. In an interview with The Guardian, when asked about the film’s new edit, the director bluntly responded, “I don’t know who did it, I’ve never seen it, I can’t comment on it.” But he also hints that he refuses to watch any of his own movies, noting, “I don’t look at anything after it’s done.”

David Lynch – Dune (1984)

Studios have attempted to adapt the epic sci-fi novel so many times, and they range from complete undeveloped failures, such as Alejandro Jodorowski’s Dune, to cinematic masterpieces, such as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. David Lynch’s 1984 movie sits somewhere in the middle, and like with Alien 3, it was a result of studio interference.

However, Lynch wanted a three-hour cut, and then a 4.5-hour VHS cut, which was never going to happen. As a result, the two-hour final cut is an incoherent mess, and because of the trouble he went through, Lynch has completely disowned the film. However, he may have recently changed his mind, as Lynch recently expressed that he’d be open to reworking Dune, noting, “if I could go back in I’ve thought, well, maybe I would on that one go back in.”

David Lynch – Dune (2021)

Given that Lynch has called the period of directing Dune and its response “a huge, gigantic sadness in my life” (via Indie Wire), it’s surprising that the surrealist filmmaker doesn’t intend on watching the new adaptation. According to The Film Stage, the director has “zero interest” in seeing the sci-fi epic.

Lynch’s reluctance makes sense, as Villeneuve was clearly given much more freedom to make the film he wants, and he has been given the chance to split the novel into two movies, so there’s no pressure to tell the full story within two hours. However, 2021’s Dune is spectacular looking, it brilliantly builds the world, and it’ll be interesting to see where Warner Bros. goes with it.

Quentin Tarantino – Natural Born Killers (1994)

Quentin Tarantino quickly became a rockstar in the early 1990s, as the one-two punch of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction turned him into a critical darling. Not only that, but he also sold two screenplays that were fast-tracked into production: True Romance and Natural Born Killers.

According to Slash Film, the filmmaker loves what director Tony Scott did with True Romance, but the same can’t be said for Oliver Stone’s vision of Natural Born Killers, and Tarantino hasn’t exactly been coy about his feelings about it. The director has never seen Natural Born Killers in full, and he refuses to after all of Stone’s script rewrites that Tarantino deemed unnecessary. But it’s still one of the best love stories in a Tarantino movie.

Quentin Tarantino – The Bride Wore Black (1968)

Natural Born Killers isn’t the only movie that Tarantino refuses to watch. After many critics pointed out the endless similarities between The Bride Wore Black and Kill Bill, Tarantino denied that he has ever seen it. It’s hard to believe that, being the cinephile that he is, he hasn’t seen the classic Francois Truffaut movie.

But at the same time, he is always the first to point out which films he directly borrows from, so it’s hard to tell how truthful Tarantino is being. It’s similar to the case of Reservoir Dogs essentially being a remake of City on Fire. Tarantino said of The Bride Wore Black, “I’ve just never been a huge Truffaut fan. So that’s why I never got around to see it. I’m not rejecting it, I just never saw it” (via Jap Attack).

Martin Scorsese – Joker (2019)

Given that media outlets hang on Martin Scorsese’s every word, either that or they’re just waiting for him to criticize Marvel Studios some more, the celebrated filmmaker made headlines once again when he called Joker “cinema.” Scorsese seemingly has a very strict checklist when it comes to what he considers cinema, and it’s quite a feat for a comic book movie to make the list, given the director’s previous comments about them.

However, after saying that about Joker, he also revealed that he never actually saw the film, even despite being a producer on it (via Cinema Blend). Scorsese explained, “I saw clips of it. I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine.” The filmmaker had been attached to the movie for years and was at one point considering directing the picture, so he might just be burnt out on giving a comic book movie project so much attention.

Spike Lee – Django Unchained (2012)

When it comes to directors refusing to watch movies, Tarantino is always in the picture somehow, only this time he’s on the receiving end of it. Spike Lee revealed that he boycotted the epic western, Django Unchained, which is about the titular freed slave (via NY Daily News).

Following the release of the 2012 movie, the Inside Man director commented, “American slavery was not a Sergio Leone Spaghetti Western. It was a Holocaust.” Lee has long been a critic of Tarantino, as there’s a long history of him negatively discussing Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, too.

