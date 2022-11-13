Categories
A passenger with box cutters prompted a Frontier Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Atlanta, airline says

(CNN) — A Frontier Airlines passenger necessitated an emergency landing and was later taken into custody Friday night after he was found with a box cutter, according to an airline spokesperson.

A second box cutter was later found in the passenger’s carry-on luggage, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told CNN on Saturday afternoon.

Frontier Airlines Flight 1761 from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta after the passenger was seen with the box cutter, spokesperson Jennifer De La Cruz told CNN in a statement.

“The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement,” De La Cruz said.

No details were available on the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the box cutter, and the person in custody has not been identified.

There were no injuries to passengers or crew members, according to the airline.

All passengers left the plane and were provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta. A new flight was scheduled for Saturday morning to take them to Tampa.

The US Attorney’s Office has taken the lead on investigating the situation, according to the TSA.

“TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, airport security checkpoint processes/operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available. TSA can confirm that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but allowed in checked luggage,” according to the statement.

The Atlanta Police Department directed all questions about the incident to the FBI when contacted by CNN.

CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.



