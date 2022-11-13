Airships, The Beatles and Elvis are all showcased during the Ayrshire Philatelic Society’s latest meeting

The latest meeting of Ayrshire Philatelic Society saw a visit from Mike Turnbull representing the Falkirk & District Philatelic Society.

In keeping with a society visit Mike entertained members with two entirely different rounds of material.

The first round had an aviation theme- with a large array of philatelic and non-philatelic items on the development of the Zeppelin from the very first airships produced by Count Zeppelin, through to the successful flights of the Graf Zeppelin and the Hindenburg.

The round finished with a display of the Hendon-Windsor first UK airmail flights in connection with the 1911 Coronation.

In the second round members saw part of Mike’s collection on a musical theme from classical to The Beatles and Elvis, with the material divided into famous composers, orchestras, singers, conductors, music festivals; plus songs and nursery rhymes.

Picture above is Mike Turnbull receiving his certificate from secretary Ken Gibb.