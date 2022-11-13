Alabama Women’s Tennis Has Strong Showing On Opening Day Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament – University of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women’s tennis team opened competition at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Saturday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Rounds 16 Results

All five student-athletes from Alabama opened the tournament with a first-round bye

Petra Sedlackova was victorious over Laci Pyron in her opening match Saturday, recording a 6-0, 6-1 score

Anna Parkhomenko faced Annie Lacey, winning 6-1, 6-0

faced Annie Lacey, winning 6-1, 6-0 Loudmilla Bencheikh won mirroring sets of 6-1, 6-1 against Ann Holt

won mirroring sets of 6-1, 6-1 against Ann Holt Klara Milicevic defeated Gabriella De Jesus with a 6-1, 6-0 victory

defeated Gabriella De Jesus with a 6-1, 6-0 victory Ola Pitak did not drop a game in her opening match, winning 6-0 against Kenley Outzen

Quarterfinals

Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko were set to play each other in the quarterfinal round, but a withdraw from Sedlackova advanced Parkhomenko to the semifinal round at 2:15 p.m. CT Sunday

Up Next

The Tide will compete Sunday at 10:45 a.m. CT

