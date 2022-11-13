Alabama Women’s Tennis Has Strong Showing On Opening Day Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament – University of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women’s tennis team opened competition at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Saturday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.
Rounds 16 Results
- All five student-athletes from Alabama opened the tournament with a first-round bye
- Petra Sedlackova was victorious over Laci Pyron in her opening match Saturday, recording a 6-0, 6-1 score
- Anna Parkhomenko faced Annie Lacey, winning 6-1, 6-0
- Loudmilla Bencheikh won mirroring sets of 6-1, 6-1 against Ann Holt
- Klara Milicevic defeated Gabriella De Jesus with a 6-1, 6-0 victory
- Ola Pitak did not drop a game in her opening match, winning 6-0 against Kenley Outzen
Quarterfinals
- Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko were set to play each other in the quarterfinal round, but a withdraw from Sedlackova advanced Parkhomenko to the semifinal round at 2:15 p.m. CT Sunday
How to Follow
- Live results will be provided at RollTide.com
- Updates throughout the tournament will be provided on team’s official Twitter account, @AlabamaWTN
Up Next
- The Tide will compete Sunday at 10:45 a.m. CT
Get all the latest information on the team by following AlabamaWTN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.
Source link