Categories
Sports

Alabama Women’s Tennis Has Strong Showing On Opening Day Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament – University of Alabama Athletics


TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women’s tennis team opened competition at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Saturday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Rounds 16 Results 

  • All five student-athletes from Alabama opened the tournament with a first-round bye
  • Petra Sedlackova was victorious over Laci Pyron in her opening match Saturday, recording a 6-0, 6-1 score
  • Anna Parkhomenko faced Annie Lacey, winning 6-1, 6-0
  • Loudmilla Bencheikh won mirroring sets of 6-1, 6-1 against Ann Holt
  • Klara Milicevic defeated Gabriella De Jesus with a 6-1, 6-0 victory
  • Ola Pitak did not drop a game in her opening match, winning 6-0 against Kenley Outzen

 Quarterfinals

  • Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko were set to play each other in the quarterfinal round, but a withdraw from Sedlackova advanced Parkhomenko to the semifinal round at 2:15 p.m. CT Sunday

How to Follow

  • Live results will be provided at RollTide.com
  • Updates throughout the tournament will be provided on team’s official Twitter account, @AlabamaWTN

Up Next

  • The Tide will compete Sunday at 10:45 a.m. CT

Get all the latest information on the team by following AlabamaWTN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.                                                                            



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: