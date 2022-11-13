Mar. 17, 1940 — Nov. 11, 2022

Alberta Mae Kalma, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully passed away Friday, Nov. 11, surrounded by her loved ones.

Alberta was born on March 17, 1940 in Newcastle Wyoming, to parents Albert Roy Byrnes and Thelma Mae Bradford (Byrnes). She graduated from Paramount High School class of 1959, in the city of Paramount California. She furthered her education by completing additional years of higher education.

While traveling through Scotland, she met the love of her life, Thomas Jeffrey Kalma (Tom). They were married in the winter of 1966 on Dec. 3, solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, at the Los Angeles California Temple. They were blessed with four amazing children, Preston Kalma (Susan), Dwayne Kalma (Lori), Roy Kalma (Tanya aka Kevin), and Nancy Sommers (Denny). Six beautiful grandchildren; Kylie, Kody, Kason, Toby, Kayla, Tabatha; and three great grandchildren; Kennedy, Aubree, Anastasia.

Alberta had a lifelong love of crafting and enjoyed making quilts to donate to others in need. Throughout her life she provided surprise gifts to families that will continue to be cherished.

Alberta will always be remembered for her contagious sense of humor, smile, strength, and resilience along with having a passion to explore the outdoors, taking long drives allowing Tom to hold the steering wheel.

Alberta had an infectious happiness, loved serving others, was a loving devoted wife, and always gave helpful advice to family and friends.

Mom was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions within the Church including leading young woman’s groups and had a love for genealogy work. Her faithful support of family and community will always be remembered.

Alberta supported a multitude of young students at Dixie Regional College over the last 25 years of her career. This kept her young and vibrant at heart.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Jeffrey Kalma, her sister, Bobbie Jo Allred (Jeff) and her brother Richard Byrnes (Nan). She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Roy Byrnes and Thelma Mae Bradford (Byrnes), her sisters Charlotte Marie Atkins and Wyona Lea Frazier.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Nov. 15 at the River Ridge Ward, located at 912 South 1740 E. in St. George. Friends and family are invited to join us for the viewing Monday night Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service which starts at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery following the funeral service. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah.