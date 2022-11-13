Alonso aims cutting remark at teammate Ocon after Brazilian GP sprint

“On a positive side, the pace was very good today, close to the leaders actually. P15 we start tomorrow and if we have this pace. We can score points tomorrow.”

Ocon was far more diplomatic than his team-mate, explaining how he made contact with Alonso on the first lap. “It was unfortunate for the team really what happened,” he said.

“We were in such a good position and we are now at the back with a lot of work to do tomorrow. So, it is going to be important to work together tomorrow to come back through the field.

“It is unfortunate what happened on lap one. I was trying to attack the McLaren, I took my line into Turn 4 and Fernando came out of nowhere on the outside and we touched. From there on, my race was pretty much over. I am quite calm. If he isn’t, he will be for tomorrow.”