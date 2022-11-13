Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger | AppleInsider

Ampere Apple Watch charger







Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel.

Fast charging is supported on the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. While fast charging is a big draw for newer Apple Watch models, this style of charger can still power up any Apple Watch you own though, all the back to the original Series 0 — as it’s now referred.

High quality materials

Everything about the Ampere Apple Watch charging puck feels purposeful. It’s a simple device, but the company has tried to make the most of its limited features.

For example, the cable isn’t just a wire, as it is braided to provide additional durability and prevents tangles. Ampere uses this opportunity to make the braid from recycled ocean plastics.

The casing of the charger could be plastic, but Ampere opted for anodized aluminum. Aluminum cools faster to maintain the highest charging speeds, and it also provides a better feel.

Charging Apple Watch

If we had to posit one way Ampere could make this charger better, we woud’ve loved to see a silicone foot on the bottom. Native Union put a silicone grip on the bottom of its charger, and it made a big difference.

As soon as we’d take our watch off the charger, it would slide around. That silicone would add some much-needed grip and prevent it from moving on us.

The cable is two meters long, enough to reach behind your desk or nightstand. It uses a USB-C connector, so it supports all your current Apple products.

Rapid, reliable charging

Ampere is one of the rare companies that has released an MFi-certified Apple Watch charging puck and has secured the fast charging module.

Several accessory companies have told AppleInsider that Apple’s fast charging module has been near-impossible to source for large-scale manufacturing, leaving many products to use the older, slower module instead.

Apple Watch Series 7 charging

Fast charging is a newer feature, arriving with Apple Watch Series 7. It will deliver an 80 percent charge in only 40 minutes.

We’ve transitioned most of our chargers to fast-charging ones, so back peddling to slower ones is difficult. We sleep track with our Apple Watch, so a fast charger is essential to ensure it’s topped off throughout the day and the night.

Should you buy the Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable?

Apple’s first-party charger is nice. Besides the fact it doesn’t cost you anything extra to buy, it’s well-made and uses USB-C too.

Ampere box

But many folks like having a second charger around or are looking for one with a longer cable than the one that came in the box. Ampere’s is a wonderful alternative to Apple’s charging cable.

It supports fast charging, is as eco-friendly as a cable can be, is durable, has a two-year warranty, and is made of premium materials. For us, it checks all the boxes.

Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable Pros

Eco-friendly with ocean plastics for braid & plastic-free packaging

Fast charge support on Apple Watch Series 7

Long two-meter length

Premium anodized aluminum body

USB-C connector

Apple-certified

Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable Cons

Could use a non-slip bottom

Rating: 4 out of 5

Where to buy