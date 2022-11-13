Andrea Bocelli sings with Virginia Bocelli, 10, at Royal Albert Hall

Andrea Bocelli has been jetting around the world with his equally talented children, who have performed alongside their father on tour. In fact, Virginia Bocelli, 10 and Matteo Bocelli, 25, have recently released a festive family album with the 64-year-old.
Earlier this year, the maestro performed outside Buckingham Palace for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
After singing Nessun Dorma at the show, he said: “A milestone exceeding all expectations, even the rosiest; a celebration whose very name is steeped in happiness and solemnity: the whole world stopped to toast the Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. I had already had the privilege of performing for Her Majesty’s 90th birthday concert, and it was with renewed excitement that I made my contribution to this historic event at Buckingham Palace, alongside some of the best-known musicians of our times.”
Now following The Queen’s death, Bocelli was honoured to perform for her son The King at the Royal Albert Hall last night.
The special concert was the annual Festival of Remembrance, which was part of this weekend’s tributes to those who died in war.
Among a number of performances, the Italian tenor arrived on stage with Matteo and Virginia to sing their new Christmas song, The Greatest Gift, live. The track features on their album A Family Christmas, which is out now.
READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli sings with daughter Virginia in rare backstage footage
At the time, Bocelli told us: “Virginia is nine-years-old. She loves music. She likes to sing. She studies piano. She does artistic gymnastics at a competitive level. She is in tune and naturally grew up on ‘bread and music’, just like her brothers. For the moment, sharing the stage with her father is little more than a game for her, as it should be, since she is still a child. Studying music is always useful in any case. But I think that it is fundamental that children realise their aspirations, putting their talents to good use, regardless of their parents’ ambitions.”
Source link