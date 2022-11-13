Ant and Dec left reeling as Matt Hancock takes on I’m A Celeb trial

Matt Hancock was seen taking on his next trial in a preview clip for the upcoming episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! In the House of Horrors, he was seen feeling around for the stars as he delved into a bucket of offal. Ant McPartlin also informed him he was inside the enclosed container with “two and a half million flies”.

Matt said: “The thing you don’t know is it really smells, too. It’s like massive livers.”

Dec Donnelly confirmed: “Yes it’s offal in there,” before Ant added: “And two and a half million flies!”

Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, the celebrities left their plush pads and luxuries far behind.

They will spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

READ MORE: Boy George sparks I’m A Celeb ‘fix’ row in eating trial