Ant and Dec left reeling as Matt Hancock takes on I’m A Celeb trial

Matt Hancock was seen taking on his next trial in a preview clip for the upcoming episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! In the House of Horrors, he was seen feeling around for the stars as he delved into a bucket of offal. Ant McPartlin also informed him he was inside the enclosed container with “two and a half million flies”.
Matt said: “The thing you don’t know is it really smells, too. It’s like massive livers.”
Dec Donnelly confirmed: “Yes it’s offal in there,” before Ant added: “And two and a half million flies!”
Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, the celebrities left their plush pads and luxuries far behind.
They will spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.
Matt’s appearance on the show sparked huge controversy as he claimed he wanted to use the series as a way of making the public understand the real him.
After opening up to Charlene White and other campmates, he said he was “looking for some forgiveness” for what happened during his time as Health Secretary.
Viewers have been voting in their droves to see Matt take part in the trials, including the fan-favourite eating trial.
He took on the challenge with Boy George and managed to gain all the possible stars for camp.
This has caused a divide in the audience with some viewers wanting to see him put through the wringer.
However, others are now fed up of seeing him trying to win meals for camp and taking up most of the airtime.
One viewer even threatened to go to the regulator Ofcom about his appearance on the reality TV show.
@GpMedialtd said: “@Ofcom Allowing #ImACeleb to host the disgraced former health minister and pay him a fortune to appear is a shocking lack of judgement.
“Many people have been sickened – and to see him laughing and joking with Ant and Dec is insult both to those who died, and to his family.”
I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV at 9pm.
