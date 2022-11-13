Apple is building a rival to the metaverse

Job listings from Apple are providing insight into its AR headset’s development. The Cupertino giant seemingly wants to create augmented reality and 3D content for its Mixed Reality headset.

More importantly, one posting indicates Apple could be working on a Metaverse competitor.

Apple’s ‘metaverse’ could be different

Based on the job listings, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is looking for a software producer to create VR content. Further, it wants to build a video service for playing back 3D content in VR. Another posting points to Apple’s AR headset taking advantage of App Intents to work with Siri, Shortcuts, and Search.

Interestingly, one job posting talks about creating a 3D mixed-reality world. The latest Power On newsletter highlights the position’s requirements to “build tools and frameworks to enable connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world.”

Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak has publicly said that metaverse “is a word I’ll never use.” So, while Facebook has taken an open approach to build the metaverse, don’t expect Apple to embrace it.

In early January 2022, a report claimed that Apple was not interested in building a complete virtual world for its AR headset. So, while the company might build a 3D mixed-reality world, its approach could be different from that of the metaverse.

Apple’s AR headset team gains new members

Apple’s rumored AR headset could debut in Q1 2023. With the headset’s development possibly in full swing, the company has further bolstered the team running the project. Dave Scott, who left the company in early 2021, is one of the new additions. He is known for his expertise in the medical and robotics industries. Secondly, Apple’s senior director of engineering, Yaniv Gur, is now working with the headset team. He was previously overseeing the development of the iWork, Book, Notes, and News apps. Gur has been working at Apple for over 20 years now.

The headset project is led by Mike Rockwell, Apple’s VP of AR/VR, and Dan Riccio, ex-hardware chief. The latter directly reports to Tim Cook with all developers.

These two new additions indicate Apple could be working on adding some health and productivity-focused features to its headset.