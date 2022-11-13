Are Yellowstone & Tulsa King In The Same Universe?

Paramount’s Tulsa King is just one of the many television series by Taylor Sheridan, who is best known for creating the hit drama Yellowstone, and there is a possibility that these two shows exist within the same universe. Indeed, half of Sheridan’s ongoing television projects are Yellowstone spinoffs, namely 1923, 6666, and 1883. Even though 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is technically an 1883 spinoff, it is still set within the shared Sheridanverse. Naturally, audiences have wondered whether Tulsa King, like these Yellowstone spinoffs, is set within the Sheridanverse as well.

For now, neither Tulsa King nor Yellowstone have offered no clues whether the two shows exist within the same world, implying that this isn’t the case. Taylor Sheridan has not commented on the matter, either. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if all or a majority of Taylor Sheridan’s ongoing and upcoming series turn out to exist in the same world. After all, Sheridan created an entire universe to tell the history of the Duttons, and as the conflicts surrounding the Dutton Ranch come to a head in Yellowstone season 5, the Sheridanverse needs to continue elsewhere. Apart from the Yellowstone spinoffs, there’s no reason why this can’t happen through Tulsa King as well.

The only real relation between Tulsa King and Yellowstone is Taylor Sheridan, who works with entirely different crews for each show. Tulsa King is also categorized within the exact same sub-genre as Yellowstone – antihero crime drama. Other than that, Sheridan has established no real relation between Yellowstone and Tulsa King.

Can Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi Appear In Yellowstone?

It’s not out of the question for Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi to do a Yellowstone cameo at some point in the future. Kevin Costner’s John Dutton wouldn’t be out of place in Tulsa King as well. The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in season 5 will be facing their biggest challenge yet, and it wouldn’t be surprising if John is forced to turn to old friends for support – like the New York mafia. In fact, Dwight has already met a former bull rider in Tulsa, who could serve as his connection to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Considering the respective settings and characters of both shows, it’s actually quite viable that they exist within the same universe.

It’s even possible Tulsa King wasn’t advertised as a Yellowstone spinoff precisely to hide the fact that it’s inside the Sheridanverse. On one hand, either a Dwight Manfredi cameo in Yellowstone or a John Dutton cameo in Tulsa King would be extremely difficult to pull off without coming off as cheap fan service. On the other hand, as it’s likely that Yellowstone season 5 is the last installment in the series, a cameo by Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi could be the perfect way to announce that Tulsa King is indeed a continuation of the Sheridanverse.

