Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told he has a new undroppable in Odegaard

“It’s not a simple finish, it’s not easy. He stays calm, gets the ball, has a touch, gets it down and puts it in the side of the net. Jamie already spoke about it, Odegaard he is very, very important for Arsenal.

“Arsenal was not at their best today, but they are finding a way to win the game, and sometimes that’s what you need if you are going to win a league, you are not going to go through a whole season playing really well for the whole game.”

Odegaard has now scored six league goals in 13 games and is Arsenal’s top scorer in the competition, as his side will return from the World Cup break in a commanding position at the top of the table, and will hope to maintain their strong form after Christmas.