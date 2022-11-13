Astonishing Call of Duty Leak Reveals Players Are Going To Get a Special Multiplayer Feature in Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II launched last month to much fanfare and positive critical reception. It was so successful that it went on to become the first call of duty game to earn a billion dollars within a week of its launch.

It was also the game with the highest number of concurrent players on steam around its launch. So it would be an understatement if one would say that Modern Warfare II was successful. And if the success is not enough, the CoD fanbase is set to be treated with regular updates.

Call of Duty is set to get continuous updates

Now that everyone has their hands on Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Activision and Infinity Ward have to make sure players keep playing the game. And so, follows a stream of new maps, and characters, and features as updates for it.

One more thing the developers have to make sure of is to release content that actually adds value to the game. According to some rumors flying around, the latest add-on might be an option for players to customize their kill cams. This leak has come from a popular call-of-duty leaker, @RalphsValve.

According to Ralph, the game would soon allow players to choose between Play of the Game or Final Kill. There would also be an option for the players to heavily edit their Kill cams with GIFs, Graphics Messages, Audio, etc.

Now we can be skeptical over how legit this leak might be, but Ralph has previously accurately leaked a number of Call of Duty-related news. So there might be a slight chance of this leak being true. He even went ahead and showed his followers a patent document showing Activision’s patent regarding the same.

But patent is not a proof

Now companies patent a lot of stuff now and then. Some of it happens, and others just stay on paper and are never implemented. It remains to be seen if Activision plans to use this patent or not. Or if they would use it for Modern Warfare II or not. For all we know, this patent might be for some upcoming unannounced Call of Duty game.

Recently Infinity Ward revealed the Shoot House map for Modern Warfare II, which was met with a mixed reception. So customized kill cams or not, players are still getting a steady supply of content.

