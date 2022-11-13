ATP Challenger Comes to Atkins – University of Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men’s tennis home court, Atkins Tennis Center, will be the host to the Paine Schwartz partners $50,000 USTA Challenger from Nov. 13-20. Current and former Illini will be playing this week.

The event will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. with singles. Former Illini Zeke Clark will represent the United States when he faces off with Germany’s Sebastian Fanselow. Aleks Vukic, representing Australia, will play Great Britain’s Aiden McHugh. Another Illini alum, Aleks Kovacevic, representing the United State’s will play fellow American Alafia Ayeni.

For the current Illini, sophomore Mathis Debru ,representing France, will play the winner of the first round. Karlis Ozolins , representing Latvia, will play Ben Sheldon in his singles match. Powerhouse Hunter Heck will be playing Steve Johnson, both players representing the United States.

Freshman Tyler Bowers , representing the United States, will be facing off with fellow American Patrick Kypson. Kenta Miyoshi , representing Japan, will play United States Gage Brymer. Transfer Oliver Okonkwo , representing Great Britain, will match up with Spain’s Inaki Montes-De La Torre.

Alex Petrov , representing the United States, will take the court against New Zealand’s Pannu Kiranpal, while Nic Meister will face United States’s Nathan Ponwith.

In doubles action, Heck and Lucas Horve will pair up to face N.Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of India. Debru and Okonkwo will go against Treat Huey of the Philippines and Alex Lawson of the United States.

Kovacevic and partner Sheldon will take on India’s Sathi Reddy Chirala and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth. Clark and doubles partner Alfredo Perez will go against Germany’s Fanselow and Lucas Gerch.

The tournament is free and open to the public.

For more information about the tournament including results and daily schedules are available here.