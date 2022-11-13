AWS Vs. Microsoft Vs. Google Cloud Q3 2022 Earnings Face-Off | CRN

CRN breaks down total revenue, profits, sales growth and current market share standings from Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft for third quarter 2022.

The three largest cloud providers in the world —Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft—all recently released their financial earnings for the quarter spanning from July to September.

These three massive technology conglomerates have been leading the global public cloud and cloud services market for years now, while at the same time battling each other for market leadership.

Gartner is projecting that total end-user worldwide spending on public cloud services will hit a record $592 billion in 2023, which would represent a 21 percent increase compared to $490 billion in 2022.

“Cloud migration is not stopping,” said Sid Nag, vice president and analyst at Gartner. “Cloud computing will continue to be a bastion of safety and innovation, supporting growth during uncertain times due to its agile, elastic and scalable nature.”

AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Earnings

All three companies ended quarters on Sept. 30, 2022.

It represented Amazon and Google’s third quarter 2022, while the three months from July to September represented Microsoft’s first fiscal quarter 2023.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Amazon’s cloud business, led by CEO Adam Selipsky, while Google Cloud is Google’s flagship cloud group, run by CEO Thomas Kurian.

It is key to note that Microsoft doesn’t break out its cloud business as a standalone business group and has yet to provides exact dollar figures for its flagship Azure cloud offering. Instead, Microsoft wraps Azure and other cloud services inside the company’s “Intelligent Cloud” segment.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were both bullish about the company’s future in cloud computing during their earnings report with media and analysts last month as the market continues to expand. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy did not attend the Amazon’s recent earnings report.

CRN breaks down AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft’s cloud financial results around total revenue, sales growth, operating income and overall worldwide cloud market share for third quarter 2022, as well as what each company’s leaders had to say about their cloud results.