Aztecs Post Eight Wins on Saturday – SDSU Athletics

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women’s tennis posted eight wins on Saturday at both the Watanabe Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada and while hosting the SDSU Fall Classic II. The Aztecs had two doubles pairs and five singles players advance to finals of their respective flights.

SDSU Fall Classic II – San Diego, Calif.

The Aztecs kicked off the day with a win in doubles action. Cecile Morin and Alexandria Von Tersch Pohrer , earned a spot in the finals of their flight with a 6-2 win over Gamal and Vu of UC San Diego. Also in action were Tamara Arnold and Rania Azziz , who fell in their doubles match to Zlatarova and Gutierrez of UTSA, 7-5.

As for singles play, SDSU earned two wins. Arnold bounced back from her loss in doubles play and posted a straight-sets win over Zlatarova of UTSA to move on to the finals of her flight, winning 7-6, 6-2. Morin earned a perfect Saturday by winning her match over Schmitz of Minnesota, 7-6, 6-3 to move on to the finals of her flight. Additionally, Von Tersch Pohrer fell in her singles match to Boubaker of Nevada, 4-6, 0-6.

Watanabe Classic – Las Vegas, Nev.

San Diego State also earned five wins at the Watanabe Classic on Saturday and had two doubles pairs and three individuals move on to the finals of their respective flights. In doubles Alicia Melosch and Andreea Velcea won their doubles match, beating the UNLV pair 6-0 in their match to move on to the finals. Additionally, Dariya Detkovskaya and Andjela Skrobonja earned a win in their flight of doubles play. They took down the Long Beach State 6-4

As for singles play the Aztecs earned wins in three out of four matches in Las Vegas. Skrobonja continued her solid run of form with a thrilling three-set win over Myah Petchey of the University of Oregon. After dropping the first set 4-6, Skrobonja rallied and won both the second set 6-4, and the third set 6-3 to advance to the finals of her flight. Melosch also earned a spot in the finals of her flight after dominating Vipasha Mehra of Iowa. Melosch earned the win in traight sets, and only dropped two total games en-route to a 6-1, 6-1 win. Velceea also earned a spot in the finals of her flight on Saturday when she beat Cindy Hu of UNLV in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. Elsewhere in singles play Detkovskaya fell in her match 6-4, 6-4.

Saturday Results

San Diego Fall Classic II – San Diego, Calif.

Doubles

Cecile Morin/ Alexandria Von Tersch Pohrer (SDSU) def. Grace Gamal/Katelyn Vu (UCSD) 6-2

Aleksandra Zlatarova/Fatima Gutierrez (UTSA) def. Tamara Arnold / Rania Azziz (SDSU) 7-5

Singles

Cecile Morin (SDSU) def. Aiva Schmitz (Minnesota) 7-6, 6-3

Tamara Arnold (SDSU) def. Aleksandra Zlatarova (UTSA) 7-6, 6-2

Wiem Boubaker (Nev.) def. Alexandria Von Tersch Pohrer (SDSU) 6-4, 6-0

Watanabe Classic – Las Vegas, Nev.

Doubles

Alicia Melosch / Andreea Velcea (SDSU) def. Aura Fang/Salsa Aher (UNLV) 6-0

Andjela Skrobonja / Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) def. Rhona Cook/Sheena Masuda (LBSU) 6-4