Bank offers savers leading interest rate of 4.85 percent

RCI Bank’s Two Year Fixed Term Savings Account was highlighted as one of the “best saving options” in this week’s MoneyFacts.co.uk weekend newsletter. The account can be opened with an initial deposit of £1,000 and can hold up to £1million. Once the first deposit has been made, further additions can be added over the course of 14 days.

The bank noted that with a deposit of £1,000 and the current rate of interest offered, a person could earn £48.50 worth of interest by the end of the first year.

Overall, people could make £99.35 worth of interest over the course of the term.

Interest is calculated daily and people can choose to either be paid the interest either monthly or annually.

The bank noted that the date it pays the accumulated interest is linked to the date it receives the initial qualifying deposit.

