Bank offers savers leading interest rate of 4.85 percent

RCI Bank’s Two Year Fixed Term Savings Account was highlighted as one of the “best saving options” in this week’s MoneyFacts.co.uk weekend newsletter. The account can be opened with an initial deposit of £1,000 and can hold up to £1million. Once the first deposit has been made, further additions can be added over the course of 14 days.
The bank noted that with a deposit of £1,000 and the current rate of interest offered, a person could earn £48.50 worth of interest by the end of the first year.
Overall, people could make £99.35 worth of interest over the course of the term.
Interest is calculated daily and people can choose to either be paid the interest either monthly or annually.
The bank noted that the date it pays the accumulated interest is linked to the date it receives the initial qualifying deposit.
RCI Bank currently offers an interest calculator that people can use to work out how much interest they can make across each of the accounts RCI Bank offers.
This can be found on RCI Bank’s website here.
Sadly once deposited, people are unable to withdraw their money until the end of the two-year fixed term.
People are also unable to close the account after 14 days of opening.
If people chose to close within the first 14 days, they will need to contact the bank to request the closure.
People can do this through email, post or through the RCI Bank’s online banking website.
When the account is coming up to maturity, RCI Bank will contact someone about their options 14 days before the end and then again a week before.
When the account closes, people can either reinvest the money into another fixed-term account, transfer the funds into an easy-access account, or transfer their funds into a notice account.
RCI Bank says that the 4.85 percent interest rate, once the initial 14 days has passed, is locked until the end of the account’s term.
This means that RCI Bank has the ability to change the rate within two weeks of the initial deposit.
Britons need to be aware of this when choosing to open an account as it will probably be better to do it several weeks before or after the Bank of England makes a base interest rate announcement.
The Bank of England’s current base rate is three percent as was upped last week from 2.25 percent.
MoneyFacts.co.uk stated in its newsletter this week that if someone wanted to lock in their savings for two years then it was “worth thinking about RCI Bank”.
