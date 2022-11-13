Barclays issues warning after man targeted in cruel online scam

Sadly, scams are rife, and many criminals will attempt to play on people’s emotions to make them part with their hard-earned cash. This was the case for Mark*, who didn’t realise he had been reeled into a scam until it was too late – with saddening consequences.

Mark had set up a profile on a dating app in the hopes of finding love, but scammers were on the prowl, looking for their next victim.

While using the app, Mark was contacted by a man, and they quickly struck up a conversation.

Soon enough, the pair moved from the dating website to communicating via phone, but this was only the start of a nightmare.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Mark said: “He was overly affectionate.

READ MORE: Britons urged to look at key document for saving for retirement