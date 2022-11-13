Bee Line DAR “Visits” Yellowstone

MARTINSBURG — Though its Commemorative Events Committee, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) encourages its chapters to appreciate special places and events in American history through educational programs presented during their monthly meetings.

Bee Line Chapter’s October meeting featured such a program celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. As the first of the United States’ many national parks and monuments, Yellowstone established a model that has been emulated right down to the present—particularly with respect to the preservation of unique or endangered wilderness areas.

The Yellowstone program was presented by chapter regent Heidi Ware. Having been raised in the Pacific Northwest, Ware has a long and intense relationship with Yellowstone. She has visited the park more times than she can count, and she has seen it in all seasons and at all the stages of her life.

While sharing her lifelong connection for this special place, Ware discussed some of Yellowstone’s unique qualities. The park covers an area of nearly 3500 square miles—larger than the states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined. It is situated mainly in the northwest corner of the state of Wyoming, with a bit of spillover into both Idaho and Montana.

At its heart, Yellowstone is a supervolcano, one that incorporates more than half of the world’s known hydrothermal features, including geysers, hot springs, mudpots, and fumaroles. Surrounded by five named components of the Rocky Mountain chain–the Gallatin, Beartooth, Absaroka, Teton, and Madison ranges—the topography surrounding the so-called Yellowstone Caldera is both beautiful and treacherous.

It is also an area rich in wildlife. Yellowstone is famous for its bear population, with suitable warnings to park visitors about the dangers of feeding a “cute” bear or trying to pet a “fluffy” buffalo. In addition, it provides rangeland for herds of deer, moose, and elk; streams and rivers for beaver and a wide variety of fish species; and habitat for predators such as wolves, lynx, coyotes, mountain lions, and wolverines—not to mention eagles.

In terms of modern American history, Yellowstone remained largely unexplored until the early 1870’s. It was better known by Native Americans, with more than twenty tribes claiming historic ties to the region. Archeological evidence points to human interaction with the Yellowstone going back as far as 11,000 years, to the Clovis culture and beyond. In recent years, park officials have belatedly acknowledged Native connections to the area by establishing the Tribal Heritage Center near the Old Faithful Geyser and by renaming some of the area’s landmarks in a manner more suitable to Native traditions.

In keeping with her personal connection with Yellowstone, Ware offered family photos and stories involving her connections with the area. These included an account of how a bear cub crawled into the family car to share her naptime during a childhood visit to the park—with no harm befalling either youngster. They also included memories of a pilgrimage to the park with a favorite niece who requested the trip as a graduation present from Aunt Heidi.

By offering glimpses into the majesty that is Yellowstone National Park, Ware not only demonstrated the underlying value of such commemorations in DAR terms, she exemplified how such personal accounts serve as a means of strengthening relationships between members through the sharing of knowledge and experience on topics of mutual interest.

