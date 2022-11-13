Best Comfort Movies for the Cozy Season

During the fall and winter seasons, there’s no better feeling than unwinding and watching a good comfort movie. The need for cozy films is at its peak from October to January, and we have you covered with all the best go-to comfort movies. From classic films that generations have grown up watching to more recent animations, each film on this list is unique in its own way, yet still finds a way to make us feel warm and nostalgic.





When it comes to comfort films, it usually doesn’t come down to a specific style of filmmaking or a great performance that stands out as comforting in our minds. Instead, it’s the overall feeling a movie gives us that makes us come back to it. Whether you grew up watching a certain film or saw it for the first time as an adult, the best comfort movies have a way of latching onto us and making us feel. As the season gets colder, and we head into the holidays, here’s a list of comfort movies to cozy up to.

8/8 About Time

About Time is a beautiful romantic fantasy that follows a man named Tim Lake, who discovers the men in his family have a unique gift where they are able to travel back in time and redo moments from their past. This gift comes in handy when Tim meets his dream girl Mary, and desperately tries to get every interaction they have perfect so that the two will fall in love. We watch Tim go through life with this gift and experience all the ups and downs that come with it, only to realize that, in life, we have to savor the time we have and appreciate the people around us before it’s too late. About Time gives off all the warm and cozy vibes, and forces us to realize how grateful we are for our loved ones. Oscar-nominee Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson both give incredible performances as the lovers Tim and Mary.

7/8 Good Will Hunting

Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver, Cole Hauser, Stellan Skarsgård, and Casey Affleck star in the brilliant drama/romance Good Will Hunting. Aside from the stellar performances given, the most impressive part of this film is that it was written by Damon and Affleck when they were only 27 years old. The two took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 for Good Will Hunting, making them the youngest writers to do so (via US Magazine). What’s more, their fellow cast mate Robin Williams also won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sean Maguire. In this film, the troubled but incredibly bright Will Hunting is working as a janitor at MIT. One of the professors notices his talent and makes a deal with Will that he will help him with his legal issues if Will sees a therapist. Will is reluctant at first, but the connection he makes with his therapist Sean turns out to be one of the deepest and most important relationships in his life.

6/8 When Harry Met Sally

One of the most beloved and classic romantic comedies of all time is without a doubt When Harry Met Sally. This film is filled with scenes that will have you crying one minute and hysterically laughing the next. The chemistry on-screen between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, who play Harry Burns and Sally Albright, respectively, is incredible. When they are together on-screen, they seem as though they were born to play these roles. Although the film was released in 1989, it is still watched by old and new audiences today. Moviegoers of all generations are reliving this tale of friendship, living in New York, and finding love.

5/8 The Notebook

Possibly the most beloved romance/drama of all time is the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ The Notebook. Allie Hamilton and Noah Calhoun, played by Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, are young teenage lovers who spark up a summer romance that turns out to be the most passionate relationship of their lives. After sharing such a deep and loving summer together, they end on rough terms after Allie leaves the south to return to school and find a suitable man who meets her social class and her parents would approve of. Noah is heartbroken by this and refuses to give up hope that he and Allie won’t end up together, so he wrote her one letter every day for a year, telling her how he felt. These letters were kept a secret from Allie for years, and when she finally finds out Noah is still in love with her seven years later, she must make a choice between her wealthy fiancé or her long-lost love Noah.

4/8 Coraline

Whether you grew up watching the movie or saw it for the first time at an older age, there is something about the movie Coraline that makes us appreciate what we have and realize all the people we take for granted. Coraline Jones is a young girl unhappy with her life and the new home she and her family just moved into. She feels alone and wishes that her parents would give her more freedom and understand her better. One night, Coraline discovers a secret portal in her home that leads her to a parallel universe, where everything is a better more seemingly perfect version of her life. She can eat any food she wants, get any clothes she desires, and explore whenever she feels. This dream life soon turns into a nightmare, and Coraline will do anything to go back to the way things were before.

3/8 The Wizard of Oz

A true classic old Hollywood film and one of the most famous films in the world is The Wizard of Oz. The young Judy Garland stars as the iconic Dorothy Gale, a girl from Kansas who finds herself in the magical world of Oz, where she meets new friends and evil enemies on her journey back home. It’s hard to come across someone who hasn’t seen The Wizard of Oz at least once in their lifetime, but regardless of how many times you’ve watched it, this is certainly a movie that never gets old. It brings us back to our childhood, exemplifies the beautiful talent that is Garland, and reminds us that there’s no place like home.

2/8 The Shawshank Redemption

While The Shawshank Redemption is a bit heavier than some other films on this list, it is an epic movie that will keep you engaged for its entirety. Aside from the fact that Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins are incredible actors with obvious on-screen chemistry, what makes The Shawshank Redemption a perfect comfort movie is the emphasis on friendship. The two main characters Andy and Redd, who are both serving life sentences in prison, learn to lean on each other and create their own little family to keep each other sane. The everlasting bonds they create are so special and remind us that there are good people all around us — sometimes in the most unlikely of places.

1/8 Goodfellas

The final film on our list of comfort movies that are perfect for the cozy season is Martin Scorsese’s iconic Goodfellas. Due to the fact that this movie deals with dark themes such as death, crime, and the mob, it may not be the most obvious comfort movie, but there is something about a classic film and characters that we are invested in that does feel comforting. Scorsese does such an incredible job at making audiences care about the characters in his film and drawing us into the world he creates.