Bigg Boss 16: Gautam-Soundarya’s relationship is fake, hints Gori Nagori

Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s relationship has been a talking point on Bigg Boss 16 since some time now. Theirs is often tagged as a fake relationship. Now the latest evicted contestant Gori Nagori might have also hinted that Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship is fake.

Gori was the latest entrant on Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah’s Bigg Buzz. She was asked to fill in the blanks. Gori was asked about Gautam and Soundarya, “Unki relationship mein (dash) nahi hai.” Instantly, Soundarya and Gautam’s ‘friend’ from the house Gori said, “sacchai.”

Gori might have either called Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship as a whole fake or that they do not communicate like lovers should – speak the whole truth. Nonetheless, Gori was close to Soundarya and Gautam by the end of the show and thus, her statement comes as a shock.

Gori was the closest to Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and MC Stan in the house. Thus, she was constantly divided between the two groups but eventually chose to be with Soundarya, Gautam, Archana, Priyanka and Ankit Gupta. Despite that, despite observing Soundarya and Gautam closely, she feels their relationship lacks some truth.

Gautam has accepted that he is in a relationship with Soundarya on cameras in the Bigg Boss 16 house. It has gone to the extent of him allowing her to sit on his lap as they settle an argument. Even though nothing has stopped them, now someone who was close to them in the house – Gori – has hinted that Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship might just be fake like people imagine it to be.