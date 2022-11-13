BLACKPINK Wins ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ at the 2022 MTV EMAs

BLACKPINK just won the first-ever award for Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs, making both K-pop and virtual music history.

This year’s MTV European Music Awards took place on November 13 in Dusseldorf, with a number of exciting performances and celebrity appearances. For 2022, MTV introduced not one, but two new award categories including Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance, the latter of which saw the likes of BTS, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots nominated.

BLACKPINK couldn’t attend this year’s ceremony in person, however, graciously accepted the award with a pre-recorded video. Alongside the award for their digital appearance, BLACKPINK were nominated for Biggest Fans, Best K-pop and Best Video for “Pink Venom.”

Stay tuned for more from this year’s ceremony, and check out the full list of 2022 nominees.

In other BLACKPINK-related news, Rosé attended the LACMA Film and Art Gala in a chic black gown.