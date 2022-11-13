Blue Bloods’ Nicky star shares regret at limited scenes with co-star

The showrunner Kevin Wade hinted: “Hopefully she’ll swing by.”

He explained: “Sometimes characters age out, in the sense that Nicky went off to college and then moved to San Francisco, and I realised, ‘We don’t have the real estate to tell Nicky stories.’

“But once it had become long enough, it was almost like, ‘Well, we should bring her back at least for a family dinner, at least to meet Joe Hill.’

“We actually were going to do that last season, and I don’t think her schedule matched up with ours,” Kevin added to TV Line

Blue Bloods season 13 continues Fridays on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.