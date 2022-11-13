BNI brings immersive metaverse experience to G20

Inforial (The Jakarta Post)

Sun, November 13, 2022





18:30

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, or BNI, is committed to providing immersive banking solutions in an innovative way.

Through the Group of 20 Summit, which includes the Indonesia 2022 B20 Summit with the theme of “Advancing Innovative, Inclusive and Collaborative Growth”, BNI introduced its Go Global digital banking solution through the metaverse. The summit series is being held from Sunday to Wednesday at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center I in Nusa Dua, Bali.

BNI corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo said BNI was not just present as an international bank but also an innovative bank that was introducing its digital products through the metaverse showcase. In this new world, BNI has been able to conduct several educational and promotional programs to introduce BNI’s superior products to customers.

BNI also introduced BNI Mobile Banking, BNI Xpora and BNIDirect, all of which are presented informatively in the metaverse.

Visitors are welcomed into a venue with new and fun experiences to encourage them to engage more closely with BNI. They can also virtually take a tour of BNI’s overseas branches in London, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong and Amsterdam through the platform.

“We want to demonstrate BNI as a state-owned-bank with the mandate to become an international bank that can take advantage of the metaverse for its digital banking solutions,” Okki added.

He hoped that in the future, BNI Metaverse would convey its message of an era of digital banking that transcended boundaries between the people of Indonesia. They would no longer need to regard distance, time or access to banking services.

With more access to information, the Indonesian economy would benefit from collaboration, especially among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) that contribute to the economic recovery in Indonesia.

“Of course, we will also focus on increasing the MSME market’s potential, not just in scale but also its ability to penetrate the international market and collaborate with all countries to advance the global economy,” he concluded.



