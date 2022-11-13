Bob’s Burgers’ Bob and Louise Have the Ideal Father-Daughter Relationship

Father-daughter relationships in adult animated comedies tend to be highly toxic. Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin despises his daughter Meg and takes every opportunity to insult her, torture her or downright degrade her. That same dynamic plays out in American Dad! between Stan and Hayley Smith. Rick and Morty‘s Rick Sanchez was a neglectful father to his daughter Beth, though that seems to be changing in the sixth season.





Only The Simpsons has shown consistently genuine love between Homer and Lisa Simpson, but even Homer sometimes remains aloof of Lisa’s interests and feelings. Bob’s Burgers subverts animation’s trend with the relationship between Bob and Louise. Contrary to all of that precedent, Bob and Louise have a supportive, healthy father-daughter bond.

Bob and Louise’s Relationship, Explained

The entire Belcher family loves each other unconditionally and respects each other in everything they do. They disagree with each other and hurl cleverly worded insults, but love and respect remain constant. This dynamic is exemplified between Bob and Louise. Bob may be grumpy, but he goes out of his way to do the right thing for his children. When Louise’s Kuchi Kopi night light is destroyed in Season 7, Episode 1, “Flu-ouise,” Bob does everything he can to replace it for her.

Louise doesn’t think much of Bob’s approach to life, but she does her best to improve their world and help him. In Season 4, Episode 22, “Carpe Museum,” she sneaks away from a class field trip and resists Bob’s attempts to get her back to the group, even goading him into helping her. However, her fond memories of her relationship with her father are revived by their adventure and at the end, she admits that she wants to take over the restaurant.

Bob and Louise still bicker and try to outdo each other in ridiculous ways. Though their relationship is a constant battle of wits, the unconditional love they share always brings them back to center. This is highlighted in Season 5, Episode 10, “Late Afternoon in the Garden of Bob and Louise.” While they initially oppose one another, they find their way back to each other.

Why Bob’s Burgers is the Ideal Father-Daughter Comedy

Bob and Louise are highly intelligent people who apply their smarts in overly creative ways. As a result, they have a wonderful bond that’s rooted in their appreciation of what they think no one else understands. That is shown best in their shared love for the foreign film franchise Hawk & Chick. They find an obscure thing that serves as a parallel to their own relationship and they spend enormous amounts of time and effort to enjoy it with each other.

Season 5, Episode 20, “Hawk & Chick” is a beautiful dive into the fear Bob and Louise share of losing touch with each other. They’re acutely aware of the fact that they don’t fully understand each other or see eye to eye. As they work to repair the relationship between Hawk & Chick star Kojima and his own daughter Yuki, the concept of growing apart because of those differences plays out. Bob and Louise realize that even if they disagree, they will always love each other and be able to solve their problems.

Bob and Louise prove that a loving relationship between a father and daughter can serve up great stories and comedic moments. Bob’s Burgers tackles the concept in a fashion that no other adult animated show even attempts. It’s head and shoulders above any other series in not only how it bucks a negative trend, but how it fully realizes the love parents and children have for each other.

Bob’s Burgers airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. on Fox and streams on Hulu.