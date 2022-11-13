Bohemian Rhapsody tops Avengers Endgame in incredible achievement

The Queen biopic was many years in the making, with the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw attached to play Freddie Mercury at different points. Eventually, Brian May and Roger Taylor found Rami Malek, who went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the late singer. When Bohemian Rhapsody arrived in cinemas in late 2018, the movie was met with lukewarm reviews from the critics, yet went on to make over $900 million worldwide.

After scooping more Academy Awards than any other movie in 2019, Bohemian Rhapsody’s success continued on home release.

According to the Official Film Chart, the Freddie Mercury movie is the best-selling film in the UK over the last four years of the chart’s existence. Since then, Bohemian Rhapsody has sold 1.92 million copies, made up of 1.25m physical copies (across DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD) and 662K digital downloads.

The Queen movie beat recent hit musicals like The Greatest Showman and one-time biggest film of all time, Avengers Endgame. Here are the Top 10 biggest films in the Official Film Chart’s four-year history: