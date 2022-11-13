Boy George to ‘clash’ with Sue Cleaver after true feelings exposed

Boy George has certainly ruffled a few feathers in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after he labelled Charlene White “controlling” over the cooking. However, he may end up clashing with Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver next, according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

On behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren shared his thoughts on the I’m A Celebrity campmates.

He went on to discuss Boy George’s latest outburst when he gave critique over Charlene taking control of the cooking.

“Conflict is definitely growing with Charlene in camp,” Darren began before adding: “While Boy George has already made his opinions clear, Scarlette even made a few comments about Charlene taking over the cooking.

“It’s apparent Boy George is becoming increasingly impatient and frustrated with Charlene’s behaviour.

