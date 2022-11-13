Boy George to ‘clash’ with Sue Cleaver after true feelings exposed

Boy George has certainly ruffled a few feathers in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after he labelled Charlene White “controlling” over the cooking. However, he may end up clashing with Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver next, according to body language expert Darren Stanton.
On behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren shared his thoughts on the I’m A Celebrity campmates.
He went on to discuss Boy George’s latest outburst when he gave critique over Charlene taking control of the cooking.
“Conflict is definitely growing with Charlene in camp,” Darren began before adding: “While Boy George has already made his opinions clear, Scarlette even made a few comments about Charlene taking over the cooking.
“It’s apparent Boy George is becoming increasingly impatient and frustrated with Charlene’s behaviour.
“I feel from the connection and rapport that George and Scarlette have formed, she is a great influence around him.”
Boy George is not one to keep his feelings to himself, however, Darren claims his next clash could be with Sue Cleaver.
“I think the next conflict that Boy George may have is with Sue Cleaver, who seems remarkably calm and quiet at the moment,” the expert noted.
“I feel from her behaviour that she is the sort of person – unlike her on-screen character – who likes to sit and listen more than she likes to speak and interact.
