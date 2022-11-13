Bronze for Rachael Darragh in Norway

Rachael Darragh won a bronze medal at the FZ FORZA Norwegian International.

The Raphoe woman was the fifth seed and reached he semi-finals, where she lost out to Natsuki Nidaira from Japan.

Nidaira won 21-8 21-9 and she went on to clam the gold when beating Riko Gunji 22-20 19-21 21-12 in the final.

Darragh began with a 21-15 21-10 win over Frederikke Nielsen.

The Donegal ace followed on with a 21-18 21-13 success against another Norwegian, Frederikke Østergaard.

Darragh sealed a podium place with a 21-10 14-21 21-19 win against Polina Buhrova from Ukraine.