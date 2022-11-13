Burnley and Blackburn stars duck as fireworks explode on pitch

Burnley and Blackburn players were forced to duck as fireworks exploded on the pitch late into their firey east Lancashire derby clash. Burnley were leading 3-0 with just seconds remaining when fans began to let off fireworks outside of the ground. However, some of them landed on the pitch and did not explode until they hit the grass.
Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz had to duck as the pyrotechnics landed on the gound. Small flashes and bangs made the players jump before plumes of smoke filled the air.
Clarets supporters were in a jubilant mood as Vincent Kompany’s side returned back to the top of the Championship table thanks to Ashley Barnes’ two goals, which came either side of Anass Zaroury’s effort. Burnley are looking to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation last term. They side three points clear of Sheffield United at the summit, having lost just two of their 21 league matches.
Former Burnley midfielder Paul Weller is delighted with his old club’s transformation under Kompany. He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Burnley should be top of the table and they should be further ahead, they have been brilliant all season.
“There have been moments when teams have scored late equalisers against them but Vincent Kompany will be so pleased that that are doing so well and picking up the points. Teams are scared to come to Turf Moor.”
He added: “Burnley were comfortable in the second period and they asserted pressure all over the park. Blackburn’s game plan all seemed wrong to me, with playing out from the back, and they made it far too easy for Burnley.”
Ex-Blackburn striker Kevin Gallacher fears the Rovers players are not good enough to play the style manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is trying to implement.
He explained: “Blackburn are more of an attacking side, there are better having a go at teams because they can score goals.
“But when they sit back they shoot themselves in the foot. The players aren’t good enough yet to play the perfect game.
“Today Blackburn couldn’t keep the ball and they couldn’t get the ball off Burnley. The management have to stand up and be counted for that performance.”
