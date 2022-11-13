Burnley and Blackburn stars duck as fireworks explode on pitch

Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz had to duck as the pyrotechnics landed on the gound. Small flashes and bangs made the players jump before plumes of smoke filled the air.

Clarets supporters were in a jubilant mood as Vincent Kompany’s side returned back to the top of the Championship table thanks to Ashley Barnes’ two goals, which came either side of Anass Zaroury’s effort. Burnley are looking to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation last term. They side three points clear of Sheffield United at the summit, having lost just two of their 21 league matches.

Former Burnley midfielder Paul Weller is delighted with his old club’s transformation under Kompany. He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Burnley should be top of the table and they should be further ahead, they have been brilliant all season.