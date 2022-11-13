Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone

CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.

Butte had a few good opportunities in the first period, which were steered aside by Falkenstrom.

Trying to clear a pass from in front of Butte goaltender Caleb Cross, the defense got caught looking for the puck in their skates. Ben Carlson used the defenders as a screen and backhanded a shot past Cross, who never saw the puck, to put the Quake on the board with 8:28 to go in the first period.

Butte had a two-man advantage opportunity toward the end of the first period and into the second after a scrum to the side of Falkenstrom’s net landed three Quake players in the penalty box.

With 4:55 to play in the second period, Brayson Bennett won faceoff which Teagan Scheurer flipped toward the slot. Donovan Knuckles wristed the puck past Cross into the goal to double the Quake’s lead.

Yellowstone picked up an insurance goal in the third period. Will Saldano won a faceoff in the Butte zone, Carlson flipped the puck on goal which Cross saved. Zac Orwig poked the rebound between Cross’ pads for the goal with 14:59 to play in game.

Yellowstone outshot the Cobras, 46-40.

Butte was 0-of-5 on the power play and successful on their lone penalty kill.

The Cobras and Quake returned to Riley Arena on Saturday night.

Caelin Chinery’s overtime goal with 12.1 seconds to play earned Butte a 4-3 overtime win over Yellowstone.

Wyatt O’Donoghue got Yellowstone on the board with 11 seconds to go in the first period, as he took a Zac Orwig pass and poked it past Butte goaltended Braylon Rogers to put the Quake up 1-0.

Patrick Crooks got the equalizer for the Cobras in the second period, as he scored on the power play with 14:10 to play in the frame. Tamer Billman and Tyler Tosch drew assist on the goal.

Six minutes later, Caelin Chinery took a feed from Tosch and deposited the past Yellowstone goalie Steven Kelley to give the Cobras a 2-1 lead.

Donovan Knuckles scored on an Orwig rebound 43 seconds into the third period to even up the score at 2-2.

Butte had a goal by Crooks disallowed as the puck was knocked into the goal with a high stick with 14:52 to go.

The Cobras didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity, as Tosch scored a power play goal 32 seconds later. Chinery and Billman drew the helpers as Butte led Yellowstone 3-2 with 14:20 to go in regulation.

Will Soldano scored to even the score at 3-3 with 4:47.

The Cobras fought off a late penalty to force overtime.

Joey Good was whistled off for a holding penalty to give the Cobras a power play 15 seconds into overtime.

Cade Wessman and Anthony Johnson had two good shots on Kelley, who stopped all four attempts and help the Quake kill the penalty.

Rogers stonewalled Ben Carlson twice, once in a one-on-one situation and the other on a short breakaway inside the final minute.

Branden Paine shot wide of the goal on a two-on-one break, and the puck rolled into the neutral zone.

Chinery, who was free in the neutral zone, took the puck down the right side of the slot, broke in and scored on Kelley to seal the overtime win and earn Butte the split on the weekend.

Butte outshot Yellowstone in the game, 31-30.

Chinery and Tosch had three-point nights, and Billman had two assists.

Rogers stopped 27-of-30 shots for the Cobras to earn his third win of the season.

Kelley stopped 27-of-31 shots and took his first overtime loss of the season.

The Cobras went 2-of-5 on the power play, while Yellowstone was 1-of-3 with the man advantage.

At the end of weekend play, the Butte Cobras are 9-8-1, tied with Sheridan for third place in the Frontier Conference.

Yellowstone is 6-9-2-1, in sixth place with 15 points.

Butte will have a home-and-home series with the Helena Bighorns starting on Friday at the Butte Community Ice Center.

Helena beat Bozeman on Friday night 2-1 and lost in overtime to the Icedogs on Saturday night, 3-2.