Call of Duty and FIFA will arrange it between themselves

In current German retail sales, determined by GfK Entertainment, FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II top the list.

While the first-person shooter continues to hold the top spot in the PS5 and Xbox Series rankings, the football simulation FIFA 23 is pounding the PS4 and Xbox One throne. FIFA 23 comes in second on PS5 and Xbox Series.

In what according to GfK Entertainment is a strong but relatively low sales week, only The Chant is giving a new impetus. The horror adventure enters the PS5 ranking at number 5.

The Switch charts are leading the same leader with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as they were seven days ago. Silver goes to Nintendo Switch Sports and Bronze to Splatoon 3. Bayonetta 3 no longer plays a role in the top spots.

via GfK Entertainment, Images: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision BlizzardInfinity Ward