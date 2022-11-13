Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Spots Problem With Twitch Drops Weapon Blueprint

A fan of Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has posted a screenshot of a funny graphical bug with the Watchdog-141 sniper rifle that was unlockable during a recent Twitch drop. Many developers have begun using Twitch drops – which reward players with in-game items in return for watching streamers play new titles – as a form of promotion in recent years, a move that has proven controversial with some gamers.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Infinity Ward’s latest entry in the venerable Call of Duty franchise, featuring a campaign mode that continues the story from 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The series’ trademark multiplayer modes also make a return, giving players new weapons, abilities, and maps with which to fuel the online carnage. Although the game’s multiplayer mode has been well-received by many players, reports of cheaters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are already piling up just weeks after the game’s release. It appears some more minor issues are being pointed out, too.

In a post on r/ModernWarfareII, Reddit user MaxOsi shared a screenshot of an amusing graphical bug with the Watchdog-141 sniper rifle unlocked during a recent Twitch drop. Although the weapon itself looks fine, it is comically small in comparison to the case meant to hold it, causing the rifle’s barrel to clip through the top of the case. Other equipment bugs in the military shooter have caused serious gameplay issues, rather than graphical ones, including a riot shield bug that made players temporarily invincible.

One user responding to the post noted that they were fine with the bug since they loved the gun itself, while another took the opportunity to express their frustration at the weapon being released as a Twitch drop, stating that they’d rather have the option to simply purchase it. Although several Redditors found the bug amusing, others highlighted it as another example of the litany of bugs still present in the AAA title. From graphical errors like this one to bugs with Modern Warfare 2’s cutscenes, Infinity Ward’s latest title is rougher around the edges than many gamers would like.

While this issue isn’t game-breaking like other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bugs, for fans disappointed with the state of the game it is likely to be representative of a larger issue. The ability to update games post-launch allows developers to add a steady stream of content to successful releases, but can also lead production staff to ship a game with unaddressed bugs, knowing they can always be patched later. For gamers just wanting to play their favorite title, this endless cycle of patches and fixes can make them feel less like a customer and more like a beta tester, making them wish there was a better way.

Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

