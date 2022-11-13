Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Pushing For Map Voting To Return

Players are hoping that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will bring back the map voting feature from some of the previous Call of Duty titles.

A Reddit thread is calling for Infinity Ward to add a map voting feature to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game has been out for a few weeks, and players have noticed that Modern Warfare 2 needs some fixes, changes, and new features. One of these is the ability to vote maps during gameplay. Public games in Modern Warfare 2 only feature a map rotation which doesn’t allow any sort of manipulation from the players on the server.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s and Infinity Ward’s latest installation in the world’s most popular first-person shooter franchise. The game has a robust single-player campaign as well as various multiplayer modes, including classics like Domination and new additions to Call of Duty like Prisoner Rescue. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a reboot of the 2009 original title by the same name, but is set around the southern US border instead of Russia.

A lot of gamers are hoping that Infinity Ward will bring back map voting to Modern Warfare 2, although it unfortunately seems unlikely after not having the feature in Modern Warfare. As with every game, people have preferences, and some maps are just not as liked as others. Map voting allows the server to determine, in a democratic fashion, which map they want or don’t want to play. It doesn’t help the situation that Modern Warfare 2 has had issues with lobby freezing, and players not seeing which map they are loading into. This has increased frustration and mid-game logouts.

The Redditor that started the thread suggests two different map voting solutions to Modern Warfare 2‘s problem. The first is from the original Modern Warfare 2, where players could vote to skip the upcoming map. This would just continue the rotation and serve another random map to the player on the server. The latter is the map voting from Modern Warfare 3, which featured a vote between two maps. This would allow a bit more control over the next map.

Modern Warfare 2 players have reported also that they are getting an awful lot of the same map. Some people have recorded themselves getting Border Crossing four times in a row, which is a very unpopular map. Also, players leaving before the game starts is going to create a worse experience for those that would like to play the less popular maps, as well. However, Infinity Ward could already be working on bringing back the features, and as Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is soon launching with new maps, perhaps players might see it soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

