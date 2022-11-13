Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II and Call of Duty: Warzone™ 2.0 Season 01: Everything You Need to Know, Including DMZ

In the seasons of Modern Warfare (2019), the Battle Pass system offered players a collection of free items, including functional weapons and Call of Duty Points, just by playing the game. It gave our community visibility into what content they were earning or buying, with the ability to upgrade and access 100+ items, including a new Operator, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

In Season 01, we are introducing a brand-new iteration of the Battle Pass with a host of innovations — players will have more choices and more agency than ever before.

Instead of a linear stream of tiers set out in a scrolling row along the bottom of your screen, your Battle Pass takes the form of a multi-Sector map. Players will unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips across this map, which is themed within the current season. Each map has at least 20 Sectors with five items in each Sector — tokens can be used to either unlock adjacent Sectors or earn more items within an unlocked Sector.

Essentially, these tokens can be used to unlock specific items within the Battle Pass at your own pace — whether it is a new free functional weapon or a cool new Operator Skin, you have control over what gets unlocked earlier on the road to 100% map completion. Are you looking for a particularly impressive Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, or one of the new weapons? Then pick the appropriate Sector and start acquiring tokens to unlock those items!

Check back next week to see the new Battle Pass in detail.

Four New Weapons, Two Free in Battle Pass

Eagle-eyed players may have seen (and even used) both of the season’s functional weapons within this season’s Battle Pass system while playing the Modern Warfare II Campaign. Now you can wield them across Multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone 2.0 modes. Introducing the Victus XMR and the BAS-P SMG at launch and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles during the season:

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle — Imperatorium Platform (Launch, Battle Pass)