Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: Here Are the Best Perks to Watch Out For

The concept of perks has always played a crucial role in the Call of Duty franchise. They help the players gain an advantage by providing them the best possible way of outperforming their opponents during the matches.

Modern Warfare II is no different than its predecessors in the long-running series. The newest Call of Duty offering also features tons of exciting perks to give the much-needed results to the hardcore players. But which one of them are the best ones? Let’s find out.

These are the top perks in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

While there are many options available in the latest entry, some of them might turn out to be game-changers for those looking to dominate in the multiplayer modes. To begin with, there is the Overkill perk, which lets you carry two primary weapons simultaneously in a single loadout. For great outcomes, one can combine two weapons that are really good at two different ranges.

Then comes the Scavenger perk in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. It mainly helps in retrieving ammo and throwable knives from enemy players’ bodies. Also, using this perk lets one have other field upgrades than the Munitions Box.

Another crucial perk to not miss is Double Time, which basically doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint. It helps the players in going through the map in a blazing fast manner. Moreover, this perk also increases the crouch movement by 30 percent. Double Time can be more beneficial on larger maps like Zarqwa Hydroelectric in the multiplayer games.

One should definitely not miss out the Ghost perk in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. It helps in being undetectable by the enemy UAVs, Portable Radars, and even Heartbeat Sensors. The moment this perk is activated, players can comfortably roam the map without the fear of their opponents pre-aiming their locations.

Activision‘s Modern Warfare II is now available worldwide on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your thoughts on the aforementioned perks? Also, which one do you prefer the most and why? Let us know in the comments down below.

