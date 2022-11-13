Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II Launch Progression Overview — Everything to Complete Before Season 01

For example, for the M4:

Gold Mastery Challenge: Get 100 Kills with Gold Camo equipped to the weapon.

Platinum Mastery Challenge: Get 200 Kills with Platinum Camo equipped to the weapon.

Polyatomic Mastery Challenge: Get 300 Kills with Polyatomic Camo equipped to the weapon.

Orion Mastery Challenge: Get 400 Kills with Orion Camo equipped to the weapon.

Completing each Mastery Challenge on a weapon awards a new Calling Card and Emblem based on that weapon.

Completing all four Mastery Challenges on a weapon unlocks a Weapon Charm based on that weapon.

If you have an affinity for one particular weapon, as you would in a more traditional progression journey, Weapon Mastery offers an additional way to gain new cosmetic items on top of Camo Challenges.

Ultimately, mastering the Modern Warfare II arsenal involves unlocking Orion on every weapon, then completing every Weapon Mastery Challenge. Of course, there is a completion reward for doing this, if the dozens of universal Base Camos and Weapon Charms, along with hundreds of Calling Cards and Emblems aren’t enough for you – or the Camo Royalty players who enjoy raging – to be getting on with.

RECAP: YOUR 20-DAY MISSION AT LAUNCH

1. Complete the Campaign, preferably during Early Access. There are 17 rewards in total, which can be helpful across Multiplayer and Special Ops, and when Warzone 2.0 launches.

2. Reach Military Rank 55. At the bare minimum, you’ll want to have every base Loadout Item — Weapon Platform, Equipment, Perks, Killstreaks, and Special Ops Kits — unlocked before Season 01. Otherwise, you complete this first Player Level journey before entering the Seasonal Prestige system.

3. Unlock every weapon and attachment within the 27 Gunsmithable launch Weapon Platforms. With every Weapon Platform unlocked, we recommend getting 100% completion for each one to have the full arsenal of 51 weapons and all attachments. This way, you will get ahead of every conceivable meta for Season 01, potentially unlock platform- and category-specific attachments that could apply to future weapons and have Weapon Tuning available on every Gunsmithable weapon.

4. Get at least one Special Ops Kit to Tier 5. Completing all the missions each week and finishing the Daily Challenges should award enough Special Ops Stars to upgrade one of the available Special Ops Kits.

5. Feel free to unlock a dozen and a half Operators. While playing Multiplayer and Special Ops, complete Operator challenges to unlock new characters and XP boosts.

6. If you still want more, start earning Weapon Camos… Streamlined for this year to get you on the road to Mastery sooner, Gunsmithable weapons require only four challenges and non-Gunsmithable weapons have only one. Each Base Camo can be used by any weapon once unlocked, and there are 180+ to earn through this new system.

7. …and begin the Weapon Mastery journey. Use the weapon with special Weapon Mastery Camos — Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion — to get Calling Cards, Emblems, and Weapon Charms that come with serious respect.

Stay frosty.