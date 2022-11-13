Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ Mode Objectives Explained

With its release date fast closing in, the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 finally reveals exactly what players can expect to do.

The new DMZ mode debuting with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been given a deep dive into its details and what players can expect. The DMZ mode was originally leaked, but some details remained hazy until recently.





This mode is a completely new addition to Call of Duty‘s response to the battle royale genre that first manifested in Call of Duty: Warzone, and just like the original mode, it takes inspiration from a popular game that spawned its own type of shooter. In this case, that game is Escape from Tarkov, and DMZ wears its inspiration on its sleeve.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Gunship Perk Leads Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player into Rare Animation

Described as a mode made for “hardcore completionists,” it focuses on survival in the face of NPC and PC threats as players try to scavenge the best gear they can. Once they have all that they want or think they can leave with, they need to reach a safe zone and escape, which will be most players’ main objective. Many players expected this with the Warzone 2 and DMZ reveal, but there are a few details that make the mode even more interesting.

For starters, players can take in one “contraband” weapon and can pick up more while inside the mode itself, stashing them in a backpack. These weapons can be kept if they can escape with them and, most interestingly, can exist outside of the traditional Call of Duty progression system. This gives players some tangible incentive to dip into the mode’s Exclusion Zone when they spot a weapon that they want right away. Of course, any of these contraband weapons dropped during the mode are lost forever, the least surprising of the DMZ details revealed and lending the mode its biggest stress factor.

On top of the goal of getting as much contraband loot as possible, players can take on Faction Missions. They will have one Faction unlocked by default, unlocking others by completing more missions. Beyond these, side missions like rescues and specific target assassinations are also available. The way players tackle these missions is up to them and is part of the freedom the DMZ mode gives them.

There is also no closing circle, with players instead having to deal with sandstorms or encroaching radiation. However, the sources of these can actually be tracked down and dealt with to stop the threat, another incentive for players to chase. DMZ mode releases with Warzone 2 at launch, so players will soon get to compare and contrast it with similar games for themselves.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launches on November 16 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s New Campaign Features Could Be DMZ Mechanics

Source: PCGamesN