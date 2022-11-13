Canada’s Auger-Aliassime makes ATP Tour World Finals debut against Norway’s Ruud

By Canadian Press Nov 13, 2022 | 1:06 AM

TURIN, Italy — Felix Auger-Aliassime’s late-season surge has taken him to the next level.

The Montreal native will make his ATP Tour Finals debut on today against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Auger-Aliassime earned his way into the elite season-ending event in Turin, Italy, with an impressive 16-match win streak, winning three of the final four ATP Tour events of the year.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime took titles in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel during that run, with a victory in Rotterdam coming earlier in the year.