Carlos Alcaraz rewrites the history of Spanish tennis: the data

Carlos Alcaraz has experienced an extraordinary 2022. The Spanish young star has been discussed for some time as one of the most interesting possible talents on the world scene, but no one would have expected such immediate growth.

The nineteen year old won several ATP 500s and two Masters 1000s over the course of the season and, above all, he won the US Open a few weeks ago. The Iberian talent thus won his first career Grand Slam title and, above all, becoming the youngest number one ever.

Extraordinary data and that no one expected given his very young age. After the record, however, the first problems emerged. Carlos showed a bit of fatigue after a long year and appeared rusty in his last matches. In the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris-Bercy he was forced to retire, during the tiebreak of the second set against the Danish player Holger Rune, then winner of the event.

A few days ago, through a long press release on his social networks, Alcaraz made it clear that his season is over. Due to this stop he will be forced to miss the Turin ATP Finals and the Davis Cup. Here are his words: “After my retirement in France and after being evaluated by my medical team, Dr.

Juanjo López and Juanjo Moreno, I unfortunately learned the extent of my injury: an internal oblique tear of the left abdominal wall” he announced with great regret the number one in the world. Then he went on, noting: “The estimated recovery time is six weeks.

Unfortunately I will not participate in the ATP Finals and Davis Cup. It is hard and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important. All I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery.”

Carlos Alcaraz, new unexpected record for him

Alcaraz is currently stopped but the tennis player continues to lead the ATP ranking.

This is the ninth week at the top of the ranking and, thanks to this, Carlos has reached the Russian Marat Safin, and is only 3 weeks away from the German icon Boris Becker. Despite his young age, the curious record is that Alcaraz, from 1973 to today, is the second Spaniard with the most weeks at the top of the ranking, behind only, obviously, Rafael Nadal, ahead at 209 weeks.

In a few weeks Alcaraz has overtaken his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is still at 8, and Carlos Moya, at the top of the standings for just two weeks.

Here are the Spanish tennis players with the most weeks at the top of the ATP Ranking:

Rafael Nadal 209

Carlos Alcaraz 9

Juan Carlos Ferrero 8

Carlos Moya 2